WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County’s annual homecoming event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Putnam County Homecoming Committee decided to cancel the event during its June monthly meeting.
The festival is held in September annually as a celebration of its residents and community. However, this year, the committee decided the risk of causing the COVID-19 coronavirus to spread was too high to take.
“The board regrets the decision because of all the interest in our event each year, but as always, our first priority is to protect Putnam Countians,” it said.
The 2020 homecoming would have been the 91st year the event had taken place. It was last canceled during World War II, the committee said.
Preparations for the 2021 homecoming are now underway.