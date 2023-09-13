HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to three years in prison for possession of an unregistered machine gun.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers also sentenced 41-year-old Stephen Simmons to three years of supervised release to be served after his prison sentence.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Jan. 3, 2023, at Simmons’ residence on 32nd Street in Nitro, West Virginia. Officers seized two Glock switches, two drop-in auto sears, six firearm silencers and more than 40 firearms.
The firearms included a stolen .22-caliber rifle from Boone County, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Simmons admitted that he possessed a Glock switch and that he did not register the switch in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required.
By federal law, Glock switches, drop-in auto sears and firearm silencers are machine guns.
Glock switches and drop-in auto sears are devices designed solely to convert semiautomatic Glock pistols into fully automatic machines. Firearm silencers are designed to silence, muffle or diminish the report of a portable firearm.
According to the court, Simmons was an unlawful user of controlled substances and was prohibited from possession firearms on Jan. 3.
