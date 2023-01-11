The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County prosecutor was assigned to the case of a 13-year-old who was fatally struck by an off-duty Cabell County deputy two weeks ago.

Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia was assigned to look into possible criminal charges against Deputy Jeffrey Racer, who West Virginia State Police said hit and killed Laney Hudson in Huntington with his police vehicle.

