People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Jan. 1 for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there on Dec. 30 by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Jan. 1 for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there on Dec. 30 by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Jan. 1 for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there on Dec. 30 by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Jan. 1 for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there on Dec. 30 by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.
Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia was assigned to look into possible criminal charges against Deputy Jeffrey Racer, who West Virginia State Police said hit and killed Laney Hudson in Huntington with his police vehicle.
Racer struck Hudson about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on 31st Street (U.S. 60), according to State Police, and was placed on administrative leave after the incident.
Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers recused his office Jan. 6 from the case due to potential conflict of interest.
“The … deceased child’s mother has pending felony cases with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office. Therefore, due to the appearance of impropriety and the inability to communicate with the deceased’s mother, it is the opinion of the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office that participating in this investigation would be unethical,” the document filed to request for appointment of special prosecutor stated.
The mother, Opal Renae Slone, was indicted in November 2022 for charges of conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance on or about Nov. 17, 2021.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard approved the order of appointment special prosecutors. No charges have been filed against Racer.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said paid leave is protocol for investigations. The West Virginia Sheriff’s Association selected the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the internal investigation.
According to State Police Trooper M.J. Adkins, Racer recorded a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test on site. Adkins also said Racer had a green light as he was driving on 31st Street.
Data from the car’s black box to assess if speed was a factor in the incident has not been released yet.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.