ELEANOR, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools' Title I program will have its annual Back to School Blast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Putnam County Career and Technical Center in Eleanor.
Community members will provide information about special programs and services that are available in Putnam County. Putnam County students who attend will receive free backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks and school supplies are available for all grade levels Pre-K through 12.
Anyone who needs assistance with purchasing school supplies is encouraged to plan to attend this event. Nonprofits and businesses that offer free services to Putnam County residents can call 304-586-0500, ext. 1107, to make plans to participate.