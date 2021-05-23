The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD, W.Va. — American Legion Post James E. Marshall 187, Winfield, West Virginia, will have three ceremonies on Memorial Day.

The first ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Putnam County Judicial Building.

The second will start at 11:45 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane, West Virginia. Legion members will be joined by West Virginia Gold Star Mothers who will speak about their loved ones and present their flag to the cemetery. The third ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Red House, West Virginia.

