CHARLESTON — Del. Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, is working to draft a bill for the next legislative session that would provide incentives to manufacturers to relocate operations to West Virginia from China because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delegate announced Monday in a press release.
Higginbotham’s proposal would build upon the Opportunity Zone law he sponsored and the Legislature passed in 2019, which followed the federal “opportunity zone” program.
The new proposal would expand the state program to cover all 55 West Virginia counties. Once passed, it would mean that any companies that relocate operations to West Virginia from China would pay no corporate or personal income taxes the first 10 years.
“Due to the ongoing crisis, it’s very critical for us to put America first now more than ever,” Higginbotham said in the release. “In this case, I want to make sure we’re putting West Virginia and our workers first.”
With hundreds of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and unemployment claims skyrocketing, Higginbotham said an economic comeback is needed.
“Manufacturing is a vital part of my district,” he said. “The aluminum plant in Ravenswood, the Toyota facility in Buffalo, and dozens of smaller companies provide honest work for my constituents. I’m working to bring good-paying jobs back to West Virginia. China has been taking advantage of American workers for too long, and we’re trying to put a stop to it.”
Higginbotham is the current vice chairman of the House Education Committee and is the former chairman of the Economic Development Committee.