HUNTINGTON - A Putnam County man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for lying on an ATF form in an attempt to obtain firearms.

Stephen Cyrus, 35, previously admitted that on March 20, 2018, he attempted to obtain four firearms from Ultimate Pawn & Performance. On the ATF form he lied about whether he had been previously convicted of domestic violence, when he was prohibited from obtaining firearms under federal law because he was convicted of domestic battery on Jan. 19, 2018 in Putnam County.

