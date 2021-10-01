WINFIELD, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hopes a mentor team program in its pilot phase will help keep families affected by substance use together and alleviate an overwhelmed foster care system. The Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) pilot program was launched in Putnam County by the DHHR Office of Drug Control Policy and Bureau for Social Services.
The program aims to help parents achieve recovery from substance use disorder while helping them keep their children in their home when safe or to reunite the family when it’s safely possible.
The target population for the child welfare-based intervention is families with children up to age 5 who have been in contact with Child Protective Services due to substance use. The program includes intense and coordinated service delivery between child welfare and substance use disorder and mental health treatment providers. In addition, family mentors — people in long-term recovery from a substance use disorder — are assigned to each family to support them on their journey.
Jeffrey Pack, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, said the program will reduce the number of children in out-of-home placements.
“I look forward to seeing the impact the START pilot program will make in Putnam County and other areas as it is expanded,” he said.
Prestera Center and other community partners will also be involved, said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
“With a goal to keep families together and reduce the SUD burden on the foster care system, we are hopeful this model can be replicated across West Virginia to improve outcomes and opportunities for our families,” he said.
The DHHR hopes START pilot programs will launch in Fayette, Kanawha, Mercer, and Raleigh counties by the end of 2021.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
