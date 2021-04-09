ELEANOR, W.Va. — The Putnam County Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, for its monthly meeting. Public officials will be in attendance to meet and answer questions. This meeting will be held at the Eleanor Town Hall at 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor, West Virginia. All Republicans are welcome to join the club’s meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Contact PCRC President Tony Hodge at 304-972-7950 for the latest information or visit Facebook.com/PutnamWVGOP.
Putnam Republicans to meet April 13
