TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Putnam County Republican Club, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, will welcome Leonydus Johnson as its guest speaker for the evening.
Johnson, an Ironton native, is a theatre and film actor, writer, director, musician and hip-hop artist, as well as a political commentator and podcaster.
Johnson, who holds conservative viewpoints, was invited by President Donald J. Trump to The White House to attend the Young Black Leadership Summit in 2018.
On Tuesday night he plans to speak about Democrat-led cities and the Black Lives Matter movement as well as conservative values and electing Republican leaders who will champion those ideals.
The meeting will take place at the Putnam County Trump Headquarters in the back side of Liberty Square, across from Red Roof Inn in Teays Valley.
For more information, call President Tony Hodge at 304-972-7950.