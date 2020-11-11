HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two violent crimes reported over the weekend in Hurricane.
In the first incident, about 6:43 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a complaint from Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston in reference to a shooting victim arriving at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said.
The victim, later identified as Anthony Cassell, 29, of Poca, West Virginia, was uncooperative with the investigation, but told detectives the shooting occurred at 207 Manilla Creek Road in Hurricane. He said he was accidentally shot by a friend. Upon arrival to the address, deputies found no evidence a shooting had occurred.
The investigating into that incident is ongoing.
Also Saturday, at about 8:13 p.m., a stabbing was reported at Stable Point Apartments in Hurricane. Deputies arrived to find the victim, Zachary Harmon, 19, of Hurricane, the sheriff’s department said.
Harmon told police he was visiting a woman at the apartment when her estranged boyfriend, Brian Alford, 43, of Charleston, entered her apartment and a fight occurred before it spilled into a breezeway outside the home.
Harmon said he was stabbed by Alford in the left upper arm before he fled in a silver Ford Explorer before police arrived.
Harmon was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A request for a malicious assault warrant has been filed.