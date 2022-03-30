HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is a hub for several business industries, such as health care, education, manufacturing and more.
WorkForce West Virginia tracks the 10 largest employers for each county in the Mountain State. According to WorkForce West Virginia, the top 10 largest employers in Cabell County as of March 2021 were:
1. Mountain Health Network
The largest employer in Cabell County is Mountain Health Network. The system includes Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, HIMG and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital. According to its website, Mountain Health Network aims to improve the health and well-being of 1 million children and adults in 23 counties across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
2. Marshall University
Founded in 1837, Marshall University is one of the oldest higher education institutions in West Virginia. The public university has an undergraduate student-to-faculty ratio of 18 to 1. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association.
3. Cabell County Board of Education
Two high schools, four middle schools, 17 elementary schools, a career and technical center and two academies make up Cabell County Schools. The school district believes in the potential of every child and engages students in a rigorous and relevant curriculum, according to its website.
4. University Physicians & Surgeons Inc. (Marshall Health)
The Marshall University School of Medicine was created in the 1970s through federal legislation. During the 1980s and 1990s, the school increased clinic services and became John Marshall Medical Services Inc. In 1994, it was renamed University Physicians & Surgeons Inc., according to its website. Today, Marshall Health has more than 1,700 employees.
5. Walmart
Walmart is the fifth largest employer in Cabell County. The company began as a discount retailer in Rogers, Arkansas, according to its website. Today, it has about 10,500 stores and clubs.
6. Huntington Alloys Corp.
Huntington Alloys Corp., a division of Special Metals, is one of the biggest nickel alloy production facilities in the world and is devoted to the development, production and sale of nickel alloys, its website said. In 1998, Special Metals acquired Huntington Alloys Corp., then known as Inco Alloys International Inc.
7. Alcon Research LLC
Alcon Research LLC has more than 24,000 associates worldwide. According to its website, the company has more than 75 years of experience in creating products enhancing eyesight, which aid more than 260 million people each year with conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors.
8. AT&T Customer Services Inc.The eighth largest employer in Cabell County is AT&T Customer Services Inc. For over 140 years, AT&T has created and supported communication products and services, according to its website.
9. Steel of West Virginia Inc.
Steel of West Virginia Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is a subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc. and began as West Virginia Rail Co. in 1907. It is also the parent company of SWVA Inc., SWVA Kentucky LLC, Marshall Steel Inc. and Steel Ventures Inc.
10. U.S. Department of Defense
The U.S. Department of Defense is the 10th largest employer in Cabell County. According to its website, it is the largest government agency in the United States and has 4,800 sites in over 160 countries.