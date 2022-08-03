The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sam O'Dell photo 1
Buy Now

Sam O’Dell hits a shot on the 16th fairway during the final round of the 2018 West Virginia Amateur, his last win in the event. O’Dell will try to pick up his fifth Amateur title starting with Sunday’s first round at The Greenbrier Resort.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

Having missed two of the last three West Virginia Amateurs due to his sons’ Little League baseball obligations and having finished just out of the top-5 in 2020, four-time champion Sam O’Dell said he feels somewhat like a forgotten man.

“I think it was my wife that said, ‘I haven’t read about you lately,’” O’Dell said. “I was like, ‘I know.’”

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.