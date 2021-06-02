HUNTINGTON — Twelve West Virginians who are Vietnam veterans are among nearly 600 others to be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” Program.
Taking place on Oct. 15, 2021, VVMF will host the ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. During the ceremony, the names of all 591 deceased service members will be read aloud, as a show of thanks for their service and commitment to their country.
The ceremony was originally meant to take place in 2020, but had to be postponed until this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The actual 2021 ceremony will occur the next day on Oct. 16.
Among the men set to be recognized are 12 West Virginians, all of whom have passed away in recent years. One of them, Wendell Craig, U.S. Army, died Oct. 1, 2019, and was from Buffalo in Putnam County.
The other U.S. Army veterans being remembered include Robert Allen Cook, from Huntington; Raymond Osval “Red” Beverly, from Pineville; John Carl Blaylock Sr., from Princeton; James Robert Carmicheal, from Ravenswood; Cloyd Martin Chaney, from Carpendale; Wendell Craig, from Buffalo; Harry Martin Maury Jr., from Moundsville; John Moore, from Waverly; and Roger A. Wilson, from Follonsbee.
Members of other branches are also being honored. Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Alfonso Louis Pompili Jr., from Morgantown. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Kenneth E. Satterfield, from St. Marys. Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Barry Thomas Shelton, from Charleston.
All 12 of these veterans, and the rest from across the country being recognized amongst the 591, have been given fully fleshed out and detailed honors roll pages on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website, featuring pictures and descriptions of their life and service.
In Memory that began in 1993, having been created by the group known as Friends of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The VVMF took over the ceremony in 1999 and have since honored more than 5,000 Vietnam veterans.
In addition to In Memory, the VVMF also holds an annual ceremony on Memorial Day each year in conjunction with the National Park Service. The ceremony will once again take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. at 1 p.m. There will be a virtual showing of the event for those who cannot physically attend.
The VVMF also hosts The Wall That Heals, a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that is transported around the country, providing relief and healing for veterans and their families. Veterans who have been inducted into the In Memory program have their honors roll pages displayed alongside the mobile display.