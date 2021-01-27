The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The schedule has been set for the 12th Shootout at the Big House prep basketball event at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center. The three-day, 19-game hoopfest runs from Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17.

It includes 13 boys games and six girls games, with several interesting matchups along the way.

Some of Monday’s highlights are Beckley Prep against Teays Valley Prep (boys, 1 p.m.), South Charleston versus Morgantown (girls, 3 p.m.), Charleston Catholic and St. Marys (boys, 5 p.m.) and George Washington versus Winfield (girls, 8:45 p.m.).

On Tuesday, Poca’s boys battle Shady Spring at 6 p.m. in a contest that pairs Class AA teams that each won 21 games last season. On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson and Nitro square off in a boys game at 7 p.m., followed by Woodrow Wilson versus Huntington girls.

The attendance policy for the event has not yet been finalized. Admission will be $8 per person per day for all three days if fans are permitted. The arena will be emptied and cleaned after every game.

Shootout at the Big House schedule

Shootout at the Big House

At Walker Convocation Center

West Virginia State University

Monday, March 15

11 a.m. — Ravenswood vs. St. Joseph (boys); 1 p.m. — Beckley Prep vs. Teays Valley Prep (boys); 3 — South Charleston vs. Morgantown (girls); 5 — Charleston Catholic vs. St. Marys (boys); 7 — Huntington vs. Parkersburg South (boys); 9 — George Washington vs. Winfield (girls)

Tuesday, March 16

9 a.m. — Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (girls); 11 — Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (boys); 1 p.m. — Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (girls); 3 — Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (boys); 6 — Poca vs. Shady Spring (boys); 8 — Herbert Hoover vs. Wayne (boys)

Wednesday, March 17

9 a.m. — Williamstown vs. Magnolia (girls); 11 — Williamstown vs. Greenbrier West (boys); 1 p.m. — Tug Valley vs. Webster County (boys); 3 — Greater Beckley Christian vs. Magnolia (boys); 5 — South Charleston vs. Scott (boys); 7 — Woodrow Wilson vs. Nitro (boys); 8:45 — Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington (girls)

