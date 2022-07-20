The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The 18th annual Hot Dog Festival will bring hot dogs from around the state to Huntington to raise money for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The annual event will be on Saturday, July 30 this year, and will welcome everyone from adults to children, and even the family dog to enjoy live entertainment and local vendors in Pullman Square.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.