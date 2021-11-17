MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A scholarship has been established at West Virginia University for first-generation undergraduate students from the state who are pursuing a degree in education and demonstrate financial need.
The Suzanne Walker Rogers Weber Endowed Education Scholarship was established by her daughters, Elizabeth Rogers Bald and Jennifer Rogers Denham. Their mother died five years ago of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The $1 million scholarship gift honors Walker Rogers Weber, a South Charleston native who earned her bachelor’s degree in education from WVU in 1962.
She had a classroom of 30 first graders in Columbus, Ohio, following graduation and later taught preschool, ran a nursery school and oversaw Head Start programs in the Cleveland area.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.