KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-21 as the 57th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program.
Commencement exercises were held Friday, Nov. 19, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 106 graduates from 35 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. MG William E. Crane congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
The following Cadets participated from Putnam County
Cadet Jacob Bias, son of Jess and Michele Bias of Scott Depot, was in Platoon 1. Cadet Bias was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List and S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Gregory Fink, son of Gregory B. Fink of Hurricane, was in Platoon 2. Cadet Fink was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List and Instructor’s List (3) as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Madison McDonald, daughter of Bailey and Jonathan Hill of Hurricane, was in Platoon 4. Cadet McDonald was recognized for receiving the Instructor’s List (2) and Mentorship as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet McDonald served in the following leadership positions: Assistant Platoon Leader.
All graduating Cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 3864 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Trout for Cheat, Adopt a Highway, Reedsville VFD, Patriot Gardens and Arthurdale Heritage. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-22 North that begins in January. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
