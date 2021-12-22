Revved Up CrossFit hosted the 6th annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out on Dec. 2 to raise money for the local Backpack Buddy programs. These programs help our mission of providing food for children while they are home from school on the weekends and during holiday breaks.
The coaches of Revved Up led approximately 35 ladies in a fun workout, followed by a dinner provided by Mary Zigmond, owner of Hurricane Floral and Gift shop, and Kendall’s Cupcakes provided by Jeff Jarrell of The Jarrell Group. Many ladies took home door prizes donated by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Cindy Lewis, Elizabeth Osborne Photography, Belknap Pizza, Peyton & Peppy Boutique and Drip’s C{span}afe{/span} on Main.
This year our goal was to help sponsor approximately 250 students from Putnam County schools. On average, we can provide breakfast, lunch, and snacks for the weekend for around $5 per child. We truly can make a little bit go a long way.
Since its inception five years ago, this event has raised over $21,000 to provide food for students in various Putnam County schools. We are excited to announce that we were able to raise $17,200 this year with generous donations from our community.
We would like to thank Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards and our Platinum sponsors Children’s First, EBAL LLC, JONSERIC LLC, Martin Engineering, Netranom Communications, Putnam County Bank, Revved Up CrossFit, Teays Physical Therapy Center, and Tyree, Embree & Associates, PLLC. We would also like to thank all of our Gold, Silver and individual sponsors. All of your donations helped us surpass our goal and we could not have done that without each one of you. Visit our Facebook page, Revved Up CrossFit, for a complete list of Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsors.
Mark your calendars for next year, Dec. 1, 2022, for the seventh annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.