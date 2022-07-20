The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — There’s plenty of new to go around for the Marshall women’s basketball team in 2022-23.

Not only does the roster look significantly different than it did a year ago, but the team will also compete in their inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference, welcoming many new opponents as well as some familiar foes from Conference USA.

