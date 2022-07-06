ELEANOR — The 2022 Putnam County Fair kicks off Friday, July 8, with nine days of agriculture exhibits, livestock sales, contests, entertainment, rides and games from Gambill Amusements, and, of course, all the favorite fair foods.
Daily admission to the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor is $10 (free for children age 1 and younger) and include rides, entertainment and track events. Season passes for the entire nine days are $53. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.putnamcountyfairwv.com/tickets/.
The entertainment lineup includes: ERNEST, July 8; The Unit Band WV, July 9; Landsharks, July 10; Silas Powell and The Powell Family Band, July 13; The Laborers Quartet, sponsored by Solid Rock Investigation, July 14; Kaden Meeks, sponsored by John Flora Contracting, Inc., July 15; and Dillon Carmichael, July 16.
Major events include a horse show, 4-H livestock sales, pageants, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, motocross and mud run.
Here is the complete schedule. For more information, visit https://www.putnamcountyfairwv.com/.
Friday, July 8
- 8:30 a.m.-Noon — Registration of 4-H & Open Class Exhibits at the Putnam County Extension Office
- Noon-6 p.m. — Register all Project Exhibits Exhibit Hall
- Noon-7 p.m. — Register all Livestock Exhibits (except rabbits) Livestock Barn
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m. — Register all Market and Open Rabbit Exhibits at Rabbit Hutch
- 6 p.m. — Gates Open
- 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. Putnam Princesses- Elsa & Anna, Mirabel, Moana, & Ariel (Entertainment Tent)
- 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — Flying Cortes
- 7:30 p.m. — Mandatory Meeting for all Putnam County Livestock Exhibitors and Parents at Show/Sale Arena
- 8 p.m. — Coronation of the 2022 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (Amphitheater)
- 8:30 p.m. — ERNEST Amphitheater
Saturday, July 9
- 11 a.m. — Gates Open
- 11:30 a.m. — Kids Pageant Ages Newborn-24 Months (Entertainment Tent) (Check in at 11 a.m.)
- Noon-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 1-5p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 1:30 p.m., 3:30p.m., 7:30 p.m. — Flying Cortes (3 shows)
- 1:30 p.m. — Kids pageant ages 25 months- 10 years (Entertainment Tent) (Check in at 1 p.m.)
- 4 p.m. — Registration Opens Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Track Events)
- 4:30 p.m. — Joey Stepp Magic Show (Entertainment Tent)
- 5 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Track Events) Provided by American Farm Pullers Association
- 5p.m.-6:30 p.m. — Carnival Closed for Dinner
- 5:30 p.m. — Registration for Pet Show (Show begins at 6 p.m.) Sponsored by Pooch’s Resort
- 6:30-11 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — Joey Stepp Magic Show (Entertainment Tent)
- 8:30 p.m. — The Unit (Amphitheater)
- 11 p.m. — Fair Closes
Sunday, July 10
- 10 a.m. — Cowboy Church (Show/Sale Arena)
- 10:30 a.m. — Gates Open
- 10:30 a.m. — Registration Corn Hole Tournament Sponsored by 304 Hole Hunters
- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. — Craft Show under the Big Tent
- 11:30 a.m. — Corn Hole Tournament Sponsored by 304 Hole Hunters
- Noon-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 1-9 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 2 p.m. — Market Rabbit Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow
- 3 p.m. — Eggs/Poultry Project (Show/Sale Arena)
- 3:30p.m. — Youth and Open Rabbit Show (Rabbit Hutch)
- 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — Flying Cortes (2 shows)
- 4 p.m. — Kid’s Kid Goat Show (Show/Sale Arena)
- 5 p.m. — Meat Goats Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow
- 7 p.m. — Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by Market Lambs (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow
- 8 p.m. — LANDSHARKS (Amphitheater)
- 9 p.m. — Market Hog Showmanship Practice (Show/Sale Arena)
- 9:30 p.m. — Gates Close
Monday, July 11
- 4 p.m. — Gates Open
- 4 p.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 6 p.m. — Demolition Derby Registration (Motorized Events Complex) Sponsored by Kirtley Insurance Services, Inc.
- 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. — Flying Cortes (2 shows)
- 7 p.m. — Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
- 7:30 p.m. — Kids Battery Power Demolition Derby (Motorized Events Complex) (Registration at 6 p.m.)
- 8 p.m. — Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)
- 8 p.m. — Demolition Derby Main Event (Motorized Events Complex) (Registration at 6 p.m.)
- 11 p.m. — Fair Closes
Tuesday, July 12
- 9 a.m. — Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
- 4 p.m. — Gates Open
- 4 p.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers (Entertainment Tent)
- 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Appalachian Lassies (Entertainment Tent)
- 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 6:30 p.m. — Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. — Flying Cortes (2 shows)
- 7:30 p.m. — SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex) Sponsored by Rural King
- 11 p.m. — Fair Closes
Wednesday, July 13
- 4 p.m. — Gates Open
- 4 p.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 6:30 p.m. — Heifer Show, Feeder Claves Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship will follow
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. — Flying Cortes (2 shows)
- 7 p.m. — Big Time Pro Wrestling (Amphitheater)
- 8 p.m. — Silas Powell and The Powell Family Band (Entertainment Tent) Sponsored by Call’s Meat Market
- 8 p.m. — Lawn Mower Races (Motorized Events Complex) (Registration at 6 p.m.)
- 9 p.m. — Master Showmanship Practice (Hogs)
- 11 p.m. — Fair Closes
Thursday, July 14
- 4 p.m. — Gates Open
- 4 p.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 6 p.m. — Master Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena) Old Timers Show will follow
- 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. — Flying Cortes (2 shows)
- 7 p.m. — Big Time Pro Wrestling (Amphitheater)
- 8 p.m. — The Laborers Quartet (Entertainment Tent) Sponsored by Solid Rock Investigations
- 11 p.m. — Fair Closes
Friday, July 15
- 4 p.m. — Gates Open
- 4 p.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- 4 p.m. — Registration Open Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)
- 5 p.m. — Putnam County Fair annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena) Registration opens at 4 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 7-8 p.m. — Motocross Practice (Motorized Events Complex)
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. — Flying Cortes (2 shows)
- 8 p.m. — Motocross Races (Motorized Events Complex) Provided by Lovejoy Racing
- 8:30 p.m. — Kaden Meeks Sponsored by John Flora Contracting, Inc.
- 11 p.m. — Fair Closes
Saturday, July 16
- 9 a.m. — Gates Open
- 9 a.m.-Noon — Mud Run Registration Open (Motorized Events Complex)
- Noon-9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall Open
- Noon — Joey Stepp Magic Show (Entertainment Tent)
- 1-5 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 1 p.m. — Mud Run Races (Motorized Events Complex) Provided by TSMRA
- 1:30 p.m., 3:30p.m., 7:30 p.m. — Flying Cortes (3 Shows)
- 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. — Carnival Closed for Dinner
- 5 p.m. — Joey Stepp Magic Show (Entertainment Tent)
- 6:30-11 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull Championship (Must have qualified from earlier in the week to participate) (Show/Sale Arena)
- 8:30 p.m. — Dillon Carmichael (Amphitheater)
- 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m. —Pickup Exhibits at the Exhibit Hall
- 10 p.m. — FIREWORKS Sponsored by Putnam County Bank
- 11:30 p.m. — 2022 Fair Closes