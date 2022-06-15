The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s champion old-time fiddle, bluegrass banjo, mandolin players competed for top honors Saturday, May 28, during the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering. On Sunday, May 29, old-time banjo, lap dulcimer, flatpick guitar musicians and liars vied for awards.

The winners were:

Youth Old-Time Fiddle (age 15 and under)

1st place — Kaylee Polk, Red House

2nd place — Liam Farley, Chapmanville

3rd place — Annabel Dacks, Morgantown

Old-Time Fiddle (age 59 and under)

1st — Tessa Dillon, St. Albans

2nd — Dan Kessinger, St. Marys

3rd — Dan Carney, Nitro

4th — Brian Conaway, Fairmont

5th — D.J. Kessinger, Charles Town

Senior Old-Time Fiddle (age 60 and over)

1st — Jenny Allinder, Point Pleasant

2nd — Gerry Milnes, Elkins

3rd — Paul Epstein, Charleston

4th — Susan Staton, Barboursville

5th — John Longwell, Gandeeville

Mandolin (all ages)

1st — Sawyer Chapman, Charleston

2nd — Tristan Dennis, Morgantown

3rd — Isaac Butcher, Ripley

4th — Robin Kessinger, St. Albans

5th — D.J. Kessinger, Charles Town

Bluegrass Banjo (all ages)

1st — Jake Stover, Red House

2nd — Emmett Carper, West Union

3rd — Dan Wilson, East Lynn

4th — Jeff Richmond, Belle

5th — Bradley Thompson, Nitro

Lap Dulcimer (all ages)

1st — Hunter Walker, Beckley

2nd — Tish Westerman, Beckley

3rd — Martha Turley, Ona

4th — Helena Lee, Cross Lanes

5th Place — Janie Miles, Pliny

Old-Time Banjo (59 and under)

1st — Hunter Walker, Beckley

2nd — Chance McCoy, Greenville

3rd — Jarrod Saul, Sumerco

4th — Pete Kosky, Charleston

5th — Jake Stover, Red House

Senior Old-Time Banjo (age 60 and over)

1st — Bob Smakula, Montrose

2nd — Gerry Milnes, Elkins

3rd — John Morris, Ivydale

4th — Jim Mullins, St. Albans

5th — Dennis Bills, Huntington

Youth Flatpick Guitar (age 15 and under)

1st — Lucas Nichols, Charleston

2nd — Isaac Butcher, Ripley

3rd — Nathan Schramm, New Martinsville

Flatpick Guitar (all ages)

1st — Dan Kessinger, St. Marys

2nd — Jakob Thomas, Clendenin

3rd — Jarrod Saul, Sumerco

4th — Matt Lindsey, Culloden

5th — Hazel Riley, Hillsboro

Liars (all ages)

Biggest Liar (1st place and Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award) — Kally Hall, Hurricane

Bigger Liar (2nd place) — David Long, Keyser

Big Liar (3rd place) — Jeff Johnson, Scott Depot

Youth (age 15 and under, and Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award) — Zane Wilkinson, Ovapa

The annual Vandalia Gathering is a free celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and foods of West Virginia. The Culture Center and State Capitol Complex grounds host this expanding family-style gathering each year on Memorial Day weekend. The statewide folk festival, named for the proposed 14th colony, pays tribute to the state’s ethnic heritage through a variety of exhibitions and programs.

