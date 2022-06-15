CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s champion old-time fiddle, bluegrass banjo, mandolin players competed for top honors Saturday, May 28, during the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering. On Sunday, May 29, old-time banjo, lap dulcimer, flatpick guitar musicians and liars vied for awards.
The winners were:
Youth Old-Time Fiddle (age 15 and under)
1st place — Kaylee Polk, Red House
2nd place — Liam Farley, Chapmanville
3rd place — Annabel Dacks, Morgantown
Old-Time Fiddle (age 59 and under)
1st — Tessa Dillon, St. Albans
2nd — Dan Kessinger, St. Marys
3rd — Dan Carney, Nitro
4th — Brian Conaway, Fairmont
5th — D.J. Kessinger, Charles Town
Senior Old-Time Fiddle (age 60 and over)
1st — Jenny Allinder, Point Pleasant
2nd — Gerry Milnes, Elkins
3rd — Paul Epstein, Charleston
4th — Susan Staton, Barboursville
5th — John Longwell, Gandeeville
Mandolin (all ages)
1st — Sawyer Chapman, Charleston
2nd — Tristan Dennis, Morgantown
3rd — Isaac Butcher, Ripley
4th — Robin Kessinger, St. Albans
5th — D.J. Kessinger, Charles Town
Bluegrass Banjo (all ages)
1st — Jake Stover, Red House
2nd — Emmett Carper, West Union
3rd — Dan Wilson, East Lynn
4th — Jeff Richmond, Belle
5th — Bradley Thompson, Nitro
Lap Dulcimer (all ages)
1st — Hunter Walker, Beckley
2nd — Tish Westerman, Beckley
3rd — Martha Turley, Ona
4th — Helena Lee, Cross Lanes
5th Place — Janie Miles, Pliny
Old-Time Banjo (59 and under)
1st — Hunter Walker, Beckley
2nd — Chance McCoy, Greenville
3rd — Jarrod Saul, Sumerco
4th — Pete Kosky, Charleston
5th — Jake Stover, Red House
Senior Old-Time Banjo (age 60 and over)
1st — Bob Smakula, Montrose
2nd — Gerry Milnes, Elkins
3rd — John Morris, Ivydale
4th — Jim Mullins, St. Albans
5th — Dennis Bills, Huntington
Youth Flatpick Guitar (age 15 and under)
1st — Lucas Nichols, Charleston
2nd — Isaac Butcher, Ripley
3rd — Nathan Schramm, New Martinsville
Flatpick Guitar (all ages)
1st — Dan Kessinger, St. Marys
2nd — Jakob Thomas, Clendenin
3rd — Jarrod Saul, Sumerco
4th — Matt Lindsey, Culloden
5th — Hazel Riley, Hillsboro
Liars (all ages)
Biggest Liar (1st place and Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award) — Kally Hall, Hurricane
Bigger Liar (2nd place) — David Long, Keyser
Big Liar (3rd place) — Jeff Johnson, Scott Depot
Youth (age 15 and under, and Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award) — Zane Wilkinson, Ovapa
The annual Vandalia Gathering is a free celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and foods of West Virginia. The Culture Center and State Capitol Complex grounds host this expanding family-style gathering each year on Memorial Day weekend. The statewide folk festival, named for the proposed 14th colony, pays tribute to the state’s ethnic heritage through a variety of exhibitions and programs.