In a uniquely constructed selection draft, designed to stock the initial rosters of the eight teams in the newly reconstituted USFL, four players with West Virginia University ties were selected over the two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday.
The draft was not the free-for-all with which many are familiar from the NFL and other pro sports leagues. Instead, each round was assigned to certain position groups, making it a bit easier for the teams to assemble their initial rosters. The draft groupings were as follows:
West Virginia alums who were selected in the draft included:
Marquis Lucas (offensive tackle), New Orleans Breakers, 7th round, fourth pick: Lucas had stints with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but never played in a game in the league. He then connected with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in 2018 and the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL, playing in five games for each of those teams, but both of those leagues quickly ceased operations. He also played for the Massachusetts of the Indoor Football League in 2021, helping it to a league title.
Lucas was at WVU for five years (2011-15), playing in 36 games and making 30 starts.
Dravon Askew-Henry, safety, New Jersey Generals, 19th round, 7th pick: Askew-Henry piled up 215 tackles over an excellent Mountaineer career (2014-18), which was interrupted in 2016 when he had to sit out the entire season due to a knee injury. Prior to that, he had 104 tackles in his first two seasons, then bounced back after the injury to rack up 111 more in his final two seasons of eligibility. He added six interceptions and 10 pass break-ups. In the NFL, Askew-Henry had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, but did not see any game action. He also played four games for the New York Guardians of the XFL in 2020 before that league folded, and then signed a deal with the NFL’s New York Giants, but was waived prior to the start of the 2020 season.
Mike Brown, offensive guard, New Jersey Generals, 22nd round, fifth pick: A Mountaineer fan favorite, Brown played in 25 games over three seasons (2018-20) for WVU, earning starting roles in his last two years. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in 2021 but was released before seeing any game action.
Adam Shuler, defensive end, Tampa Bay Bandits fourth round, seventh pick: Shuler played at in 25 games at WVU (2016-17) before transferring to Florida.
Former WVU wide receiver T.J. Simmons also made a pro connection this week, earning a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.
At West Virginia, he played in 30 games over three seasons, starting in 21 from 2018-20. Over that span, he had 86 catches for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns. Simmons then had a free agent stint with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their training camp prior to the 2021 season.