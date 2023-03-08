There are two words that describe Wanda Donald: all in.
Donald received the Volunteer of the Year award for her dedication to 4-H of Putnam County. For the past 37 years, Donald has been “all in” when it comes to serving this community’s youth through the 4-H program.
“Last fall, Wanda Donald was chosen as Volunteer of the Year because of her heart for 4-H,” Raechel Neal, 4-H Youth Development Agent in Putnam County, says. “Only one person is nominated per year for this award, so it is an honor to receive it.”
At an awards ceremony last October, Donald’s achievements were recognized with a certificate and a coffee mug.
“The 4-H motto is ‘To Make the Best Better’ and Wanda teaches that to all of her 4-Hers,” Neal notes. “She works hard to make 4-Hers the best that they can be by giving her heart to the program.”
In other words, Wanda Donald is the definition of “all in.”
Though Donald became familiar with 4-H as an 8-year-old in her Wayne County 4-H club, her devotion to 4-H really began later in her life, when she became a vetted volunteer.
“My sister had kids in the Country Critters 4-H club and when my daughter Lahoma was 8, she joined the club,” Donald recalls. “After my sister could no longer be the leader due to health issues, I became the leader and am still the leader after 13 years.”
For 13 years, Donald has been growing her club — now 50 members strong — teaching her kids to make the best better, and providing many opportunities for their development.
This year alone, her Country Critters 4-H Club has collected and delivered hygiene items to the Veterans Home in Barboursville on Veterans Day; participated in the Hurricane Christmas parade; made and delivered 250 valentines to the Genesis Nursing Home in Putnam County; and at a bake sale raised over $900, which they used to purchase supplies for the Putnam County Animal Shelter and to sponsor five pets.
“4-H is a great program for youth,” Donald says. “4-H teaches responsibility and helps kids with community service hours. I love being involved in 4-H and watching the kids grow and develop.”
After 37 years of volunteering with 4-H, this mother of two and grandmother of three has many special memories. Perhaps she finds herself reflecting on these while tending her chickens and her pet pig, Sky.
Precious to her, for instance, are the memories of her daughter doing community service, showing livestock at the Putnam County Fair, and going to 4-H camp.
“I have a lifetime of memories from being a volunteer in 4-H,” Donald says. “One that stands out is the time we went to a nursing home to deliver Valentines and one 13-year-old girl did not really want to go. I helped her to decide to go.”
Donald continues, “She went into a room to give an elderly lady a Valentine. The patient told her she had thought everyone had forgot about her. The lady hugged her and cried. When the 13-year-old came out of the room, she was crying. She could not get over the fact that the lady had no one visiting her and that everyone had forgot about her. It was a life lesson for the girl.”
Besides providing opportunities for kids to learn lessons like these through the Country Critters 4-H Club, Donald volunteers her time in other ways as well.
“Wanda is a member of the Putnam County 4-H Leaders Association, where she has served on many committees to help make Putnam County 4-H better,” Neal says. “She has organized and led several parades for Putnam County 4-H, volunteered her time at multiple horse shows, and has arranged and led many fundraisers and community services.”
At the Putnam County Fair each July, Donald can be found helping in the food booth and assisting 4-Hers with their livestock projects, exhibits, and project books.
All in. That’s Wanda Donald.
“Because of her 4-H volunteer dedication, Wanda Donald was initiated as an All Star,” Neal states. “Wanda has a true heart for 4-H and helps its members in any way possible.”
If you would like more information about the Country Critters 4-H Club, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at Scott Teays Elementary, check out its Facebook page. For more information about 4-H in Putnam County, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/putnam/4h or call the Putnam County Extension Office at (304) 586-0217.