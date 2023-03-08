The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

331396360_755742885758296_415392973009940821_n.jpg

The Country Critters 4-H club, led by Wanda Donald, delivers $900 worth of pet supplies to the Putnam County Animal Shelter on Feb. 25. The club also sponsored three dogs and two cats with proceeds from their bake sale.

 Putnam County Animal Shelter | Submitted photo

There are two words that describe Wanda Donald: all in.

Donald received the Volunteer of the Year award for her dedication to 4-H of Putnam County. For the past 37 years, Donald has been “all in” when it comes to serving this community’s youth through the 4-H program.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you