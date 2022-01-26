WINFIELD — Putnam County residents Rachael Neal, Toni Takarsh and Betty Johnson inhabit different phases of life.
Neal has just embarked on her dream career; Takarsh stays on the go in her professional life and as a mom of a teenager; and Johnson spends time enjoying her six grandchildren.
Though living very different lives, all three women share something in their past that none of them can forget.
That “something” is the experiences and opportunities they enjoyed as childhood 4-H club members.
So unforgettable are the memories they have and the lessons they learned from 4-H, all three women have devoted much of their adult lives to 4-H.
Rachael Neal is the 4-H program coordinator for Putnam County with WVU Extension.
“I grew up in Putnam County 4-H and considered it my ‘sport’ growing up,” Neal states. “I did everything that 4-H had to offer, and it shaped me into the person I am today. When I was 15, I knew that I wanted to work with 4-H as a career.”
After graduating from WVU with a major in agriculture extension education and obtaining her masters in preschool education from Marshall University, Neal eventually achieved her goal of becoming Putnam County’s 4-H agent in September 2021.
Toni Takarsh spends her days as a staff attorney to Justice Evan Jenkins in the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, but she devotes much of her spare time to volunteering for 4-H.
“I joined 4-H in Mercer County as a club member in 1980, and I continued to participate in county and state 4-H activities until I aged out of the program,” Takarsh recalls. “In college, I served as a volunteer camping assistant for four years. I met my husband at State 4-H Camp.”
She adds, “I am a 4-H volunteer because I have received so much from 4-H — dear friends, life skills, incredible opportunities — that I want to give back to the program that has given me so much.”
And give back, she certainly does. Takarsh and her husband organized the Winfield Scotts 4-H Club in 1998, founded the Clover STEMs 4-H robotics team in 2014, and served on camp staff for Putnam County 4-H Camp, Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, and West Virginia State 4-H Dance Weekend.
Takarsh is also the current president of the Putnam County 4-H Leaders Association.
Betty Johnson served as Leaders Association president in the past and is currently a leader of the Red House Rascals club. A volunteer for 30 years, Johnson has run the food booth at the county fair for 19 years and has sewn the annual baby quilt during National 4-H week in October for years.
All of this dedication because of the opportunities 4-H gave to her as a child.
“For me, 4-H is a generational thing,” Johnson explains. “My mother and sister volunteered with 4-H. I was in 4-H for two years when it was offered in school, and I went to camp and loved it. My three children and five of my six grandchildren have gone through 4-H.”
The kinds of opportunities 4-H offers to young people are quite varied.
“4-H’s motto is to make the best better,” Neal says. “We try to teach our members to be the best person that they can be by offering many experiences for them to do so. 4-H members can participate in community services, fundraisers and fun activities. 4-H also offers activities like 4-H camp, the fair, and different programs facilitated by WVU Extension. 4-H also offers many things on the state level, like state camps, national conferences and contests.”
4-Hers in Takarsh’s club have participated in the Skynet Junior Scholars program, in which students remotely used professional telescopes to view stars and galaxies.
The Clover STEMs group traveled to Fairmont State University and to Legoland in California to represent Putnam County and West Virginia at post-season First Lego League invitational tournaments.
“Both of those trips were free of cost to all team members and their parent chaperones and paid for through team fundraising and community support to make sure every child had the opportunity to participate,” Takarsh notes.
The affordability of 4-H is one of its unique features. Membership in 4-H is free. In addition, many of the events offered to students are free, while fundraisers help to defray any costs that do occur.
The inclusivity of the club is one of Takarsh’s favorite aspects.
“We get feedback from parents that the inclusive and welcoming environment of 4-H has allowed their child to be a normal child and to interact with children their own age regardless of their ability.”
Johnson believes that 4-H is important because it teaches the younger generation about responsibility.
“One reason I continue volunteering for 4-H is because I want more children to get involved in their community,” she says. “Today children are on their phones 24-7. 4-H allows them an opportunity to step away from technology for awhile and make memories they’ll never forget.”
Some of Johnson’s favorite memories with 4-H have been watching her children show the steer and lambs they raised at the county fair and teaching cake decorating at 4-H camp. The latter she did for years with her mom and then her sister. Once they passed, Johnson continued teaching, but now does so with her daughter.
Volunteers like Johnson and Takarsh are the heart of the 4-H program, according to Neal.
“If it wasn’t for our volunteers, the Putnam 4-H program would have ceased to exist,” Neal claims. “They have poured countless hours, patience, and love into this program.”
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Putnam 4-H has experienced a decrease in volunteers.
“Putnam County 4-H has had a rocky road over the last few years,” Neal admits. “When I came into this role last September, many volunteers expressed to me that they were tired and burnt out. I wanted to lift spirits as much as I could.”
And though Neal applied for and received a grant from Volunteer WV to purchase appreciation gifts for 25 club leaders, rebuilding the local program remains a top priority.
Johnson and Takarsh encourage their community members to join them as 4-H volunteers.
“Those of us in the trenches always need reinforcements,” Takarsh says, “and everyone has something to contribute, from working with our youngest Cloverbud members to mentoring older 4-Hers as they consider career choices.”
Another way the community can help bolster the Putnam County 4-H program is by signing up more Cloverbuds (ages 5-8) and 4-H members (age 9 and above) simply by calling the Putnam County Extension office at 304-586-0217 or registering at 4h.zsuite.org.
The tie that binds Rachael Neal, Toni Takarsh, and Betty Johnson together is the impact that 4-H has had upon each of their lives.
Takarsh summarizes that impact best: “4-H provides young people with incredible opportunities to learn about and experience life.”