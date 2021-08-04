The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210731_124042

Clover STEMs 4-H robotics team members Kathryn McClellan and Carter Takarsh are pictured with the Fraziers Bottom Little Free Library their team installed. Not pictured are team members Aiden Carlson and Mason Eads.

 Submitted photo

FRAZIERS BOTTOM — The Clover STEMs 4-H robotics team held a grand opening for the Fraziers Bottom Little Free Library they installed on Saturday, July 31, at the intersection of the Cozy Pines, Fieldstone, and Pebble Creek subdivisions in Putnam County.

The project was funded by the West Virginia 4-H All Stars My Hands to Larger Service mini-grant program.

The team was also supported by C.P. Farley, Putnam County 4-H, West Virginia 4-H All Stars and AEP.

The CloverSTEMs said they hope the children in the community will enjoy reading and sharing the books.

For more information, contact lego@wv4h.com. You can also follow the Putnam County Clover STEMs on Facebook.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.