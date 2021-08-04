Clover STEMs 4-H robotics team members Kathryn McClellan and Carter Takarsh are pictured with the Fraziers Bottom Little Free Library their team installed. Not pictured are team members Aiden Carlson and Mason Eads.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM — The Clover STEMs 4-H robotics team held a grand opening for the Fraziers Bottom Little Free Library they installed on Saturday, July 31, at the intersection of the Cozy Pines, Fieldstone, and Pebble Creek subdivisions in Putnam County.
The project was funded by the West Virginia 4-H All Stars My Hands to Larger Service mini-grant program.
The team was also supported by C.P. Farley, Putnam County 4-H, West Virginia 4-H All Stars and AEP.
The CloverSTEMs said they hope the children in the community will enjoy reading and sharing the books.
For more information, contact lego@wv4h.com. You can also follow the Putnam County Clover STEMs on Facebook.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.