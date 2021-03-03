CHARLESTON — All seventh-grade students in West Virginia are invited to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day essay contest as part of first lady Cathy Justice’s “Student Artist Series,” according to a news release.
Eligible students are encouraged to think about the Irish proverb: “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.”
In 500 words or less, students must write an essay about a friend they feel lucky to have and explain why.
Students may submit an essay via email to First.Lady@wv.gov or mail their entries to The Governor’s Mansion, 1716 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305. Students must include their contact information, including their phone number, email address, school name, county, teacher name and teacher email address.
Essays must be received by Monday, March 8.
Winners will be announced by Wednesday, March 17.
Prizes will be awarded to winning essays. For questions, contact Katie Speece at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece @wv.gov.