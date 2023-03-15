The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is reminding schools and parents of the upcoming deadline for the office’s 7th Kids Kick Opioids contest — Friday, April 14.

The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. It has also given many an outlet to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones.

