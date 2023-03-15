CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is reminding schools and parents of the upcoming deadline for the office’s 7th Kids Kick Opioids contest — Friday, April 14.
The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. It has also given many an outlet to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones.
“Every year, the Kids Kick Opioids contest exposes the immeasurable talent and creativity of the students in our elementary and middle schools,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Their entries viscerally demonstrate that the opioid epidemic resonates in classrooms across West Virginia. Kids Kick Opioids gives students an outlet to express their concerns, while using the creativity and talent of all participants to raise awareness of the epidemic.”
Kids Kick Opioids has drawn more than 14,400 entries since its inception.
Students can work individually or in groups. Submissions may include drawings, poems, letters or anything that would promote awareness.
The winning entry will appear as a statewide newspaper public service announcement. Regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.
Thousands of West Virginians have lost their lives to a drug overdose, many of which were opioid related. Reversing this trend has been a top priority for Morrisey.
Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, April 14, and mailed to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
