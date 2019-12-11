HURRICANE — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the City of Hurricane is celebrating it with a day-long event this Saturday, Dec. 14. Although the climax of the day is the annual Christmas parade on Main Street at 4 p.m., there will be plenty of other holiday activities to do throughout the day.
Amanda Ramey has been the city’s marketing and development manager for over two years, and she’s been working with others for months to prepare this year’s Hometown Christmas celebration.
“’Hometown Christmas’ seemed like the appropriate theme for parade day this year, because so many local hometown businesses have gotten involved in making the day really special,” Ramey explained.
For example, Drip’s Café on Main, the newest business downtown, will be offering hot chocolates for $1 all day long.
“It would be a great idea to start your day with a cup of hot chocolate and stroll around exploring the variety of businesses our hometown has to offer,” suggests Ramey. “For instance, in addition to established shops like Hidden Creek Mercantile and Oodles, there will be a ‘Pop-up Shop’ with a handful of vendors to shop from at 2741 Main St. (the old Bella Rose space).”
While shopping or eating at one of the downtown restaurants, you just might be serenaded by the Hurricane Civic Chorus Ensemble. The ensemble will be popping in and out of local establishments to spread holiday cheer through music.
“Many businesses along the parade route are offering specials and discounts earlier in the afternoon, so we hope that you’ll truly spend your day enjoying all of the sights and sounds our hometown has to offer,” Ramey said.
After walking through the streets, you may want to rest your weary feet while you take a horse-drawn carriage ride. Saving Vintage on Midland Trail will be offering those rides for free from 1 until 3 p.m.
“Last year these rides were so popular that people were lined down the street waiting their turn. I’m so glad that Saving Vintage is bringing this back this year. There’s nothing like experiencing Hurricane in a buggy,” Ramey smiled.
For people with young children or for the young-at-heart, Jack Skellington and Sally will be available on Main Street from 1-3 p.m. for photo ops. Elsa from Frozen will be there as well. These characters will be provided by Putnam Princess Parties.
“Around 3:30, you’ll want to make your way towards the Gazebo,” Ramey suggests. “The Hurricane Civic Chorus will be caroling until 4 (p.m.) there, and nothing puts you quite in the Christmas spirit like festive music.”
At 4 p.m., the parade will begin, featuring hometown marching bands, floats, vehicles, organizations and more. Santa Claus himself, the highlight of the parade, will be dropped off at the gazebo downtown during the parade to visit with kids when the parade ends.
“Our Hometown Christmas celebration on Dec. 14 wouldn’t be possible without our sponsor, the Wingate by Wyndham. We’re so happy to have this new hotel, which is currently under construction, adopt us as its hometown.”
For more information about the Hometown Christmas parade and the schedule of events, follow the event on Facebook for news and announcements prior to and on the day of.