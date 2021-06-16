Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Garrett Comer of the St. Albans High School Baseball Team.
Comer has been a solid contributor for the Red Dragons, batting .372 this season, with 33 RBIs and 2 home runs.
The latest home run was a grand slam to put St. Albans in the lead over George Washington High School in the sectional championship game.
“Brady Williams got things started with a home run, then a few more things happened and I got up to bat and was able to turn on a fastball after going down 0-2 in the count,” Comer recalled.
He followed up the grand slam by pitching 4 scoreless innings to help hold off GW, improving his record to 4-2 this season.
St. Albans Baseball Coach Rick Whitman said, “Garrett’s only a sophomore and stepped in after last year’s graduating class and worked hard this off season. He’s a versatile guy that we move around the in-field. He bats fifth in the line-up, so he has opportunities to drive in runs and has capitalized on this.”
Comer’s father introduced him to baseball when he was 5, and he has stuck with it ever since.
“I just love everything about baseball, not just the baseball part but things you learn as a person,” said Comer.
In addition to baseball, Comer is a member of the St. Albans High School Golf Team and is a standout in the classroom.
The St. Albans Red Dragons boast a 22-7 record this season, and will play Oak Hill in a best-of-three series in the regional. Comer attributes a lot of the success of the team “to the hype and atmosphere in the clubhouse.” He went on to mention the senior leadership of Drew Whitman, Tyson Burke, Trent Short, and others has propelled the team to the impressive record.
A.J. White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.