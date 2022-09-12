HURRICANE — When Hurricane resident Sophie Slack watches her face flash across a Jumbotron in New York City’s Times Square this Saturday, it will be a remarkable moment for the 18-year-old.
The National Down Syndrome Society’s New York City Buddy Walk occurs every year to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for NDSS incentives.
While being featured on the Jumbotron on Sept. 17 will be exciting for Sophie, the event is truly the culmination of a year of remarkable moments for Sophie since last year’s Buddy Walk.
“Sophie has surpassed all of our expectations,” Steve Slack, Sophie’s father, states. “She is my hero in life.”
When he’s not working at his full-time job as an accountant, Slack spends a lot of his free time advocating for people with Down syndrome. He is a frequent speaker about disabilities on college campuses, in government meetings, and at police departments.
When Slack conducts police trainings, he provides guidance on how law enforcement can form relationships with people with disabilities.
Sophie has had the remarkable feeling of seeing herself included in police trainings in four states this year. Over the years, she has been featured in trainings in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Indianapolis, and Delaware.
“Sophie is pictured in these trainings with different police officers and cadets,” Slack explains. “Some of them are helping with disability events. One picture of Sophie and Jesse Reddin of the Charleston Police Department shows Sergeant Reddin mentoring Sophie.”
Another highlight of Sophie’s year was when she joined the Putnam Area Robotics Team. A senior at Hurricane High School, Sophie is in all general education classes.
Sophie is a typical teenager in almost every way. She has her favorite subjects — art and math — and she enjoys a variety of activities in her spare time: swimming, hiking, gardening, and museum-going.
She also has plans for life beyond high school and college.
“I would like to have my own company called Sophie’s Salads,” she says.
For now, being on the robotics team is the fulfillment of a dream for Sophie and for her father.
“When Sophie expressed an interest in robotics, I was very excited,” Slack says. “I also admit to being a little nervous, but Sophie has been fully included by the team. It has made her realize that she belongs with her typically developing peers. It has given her a sense of accomplishment and pride. Sophie has also realized that she can take the initiative and pitch in. She understands that she is capable.”
Sophie agrees. “I like being part of a team and making friends. I like to know that I helped build the robot. I like when I am asked my opinion and when my ideas are sometimes used.”
While being featured on a Jumbotron in New York City and participating in robotics competitions for the first time would make for a remarkable year for any student, that was just the beginning for Sophie Slack.
The State Treasurer’s Office featured Sophie in a video about WVABLE, which grants people with disabilities some financial independence.
“WVABLE is a way for people with disabilities to learn about managing their money and to make financial decisions,” Slack states. “Able accounts allow people with disabilities to have income that they can keep and use without impacting their eligibility for government programs.”
Sophie’s work advocating for people with disabilities did not go unrecognized by her state this year. In fact, one of the year’s crowning achievements was when the West Virginia State Legislature gave her an official commendation for her advocacy.
“When Sophie was honored by the state legislature, many members got to meet her and learn of her accomplishments,” Slack says. “This made things very real to them.”
The honor was also very real for the Putnam County teen.
“I was so excited,” Sophie says. “I felt very happy. I felt important.”
Her importance was on display later in the session when Sophie was invited to stand with Senator Amy Nicole Grady as a new bill was signed that prevents organ transplant discrimination.
“In many states, someone can be denied a life-saving organ transplant just because they have a disability,” Slack notes. “The National Down Syndrome Society and the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia lobbied to get that changed. Members of the Senate, like Senator Grady, realized that West Virginia was one of the states that did not have a protection for people with disabilities in place.”
Being present as senators signed a bill that extended rights for people with disabilities was a remarkable moment for Sophie Slack, in a year full of remarkable moments.
There are two things Sophie is most proud of at the end of this incredible year.
“I am most proud of changing people’s opinions about people like me,” she says, “[And] of being a good person.”
If you would like more information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 17, check out www.ndss.org or www.buddywalk.org. If you would like to view “Sophie’s Story” online, visit https://www.wvtreasury.com/Savings-Programs/WVABLE/Videos/Sophie.