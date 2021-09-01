HURRICANE — Known as the “sweetest festival around,” the WV Cupcake Festival was super-sized for 2021, with not one, but two full days of activities at Hurricane’s Valley Park.
It kicked off Friday with games and more for kids, a Cupcake Classic Cruise-In, a Pupcake Pageant (dress up your beloved pooch), local entertainment and an outdoor movie.
Saturday started bright and early with “The Sweetest Race In Town” — the Cupcake Chase 5K, during which runners decorated a cupcake along the race route to bring back and have judged for best decorated at the end.
There was also a Little Miss & Little Mister Cupcake Pageant, cupcake competitions, a cupcake-eating contest, a cupcake costume contest, plus vendors and food trucks.
All proceeds from the WV Cupcake Festival vendor fees, events and pageants benefit the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
