Editor’s note: This is the first in a five-part series exploring each branch of the Putnam County Library.
TEAYS VALLEY — What entity would you say serves as the “heart” of a community?
Megan Tarbett, Director of the Putnam County Library, has a ready answer: “A library is truly the heart of a community.”
In the human body, veins carry blood to the heart and arteries carry blood away from the heart to the rest of the body, making the heart a busy hub of vital activity.
The library, according to Tarbett, is that busy hub of vital activity within the community. Drawing people into the hub with a variety of services and reaching out into the community as well. Veins and arteries.
“There is nowhere else but a library where you can go for education, entertainment, and for help with the business of life,” she posits. “The library remains one of the last places that doesn’t require anything of you. You can come into a library, use a computer, read a magazine, just exist for a while, and not have to pay anything or prove anything.”
She continues, “The Putnam Library, in particular, utilizes all of the different talents of its staff and leverages community partnerships to provide robust and varied programming, as well as assistance with technology needs and services like notaries and sending faxes. It’s a little bit of everything for everyone.”
That inclusiveness — everything for everyone — was one of the factors that drew Tarbett to the library initially. As a former magazine writer, retail manager, government employee, and disc jockey, the Henderson, West Virginia, native understood how to reach and serve people in a variety of ways.
“My path to librarianship was a long and winding road, although I come from a long line of public servants in the education and government sectors,” she notes. “All of my previous experiences in customer service, non-profit, and government work meant that I was well-equipped for a profession that encompasses all of those.”
Of course, loving books and reading were further incentives to choose the library for a career.
“It’s not necessary to love books and reading to be a good librarian, but I sure do love books and reading!” Tarbett enthuses.
Since she joined Putnam County Library in 2015 as its director, Tarbett has worked tirelessly to promote and expand the library’s reach.
Headquartered in the Main Branch of the Putnam County Library, which was built in 1975 and is located at 4219 W.Va. 34, Tarbett oversees five Putnam County locations.
“The Putnam County Library system currently has five locations throughout the county, with 13 full-time staff members and five part-time staff members,” she states. “The Main Library in Teays Valley houses the most staff and departments, although team members are cross-trained and can jump in on any task at any branch when needed. The Main Library serves as the delivery hub for materials for the branch libraries.”
So while the library system itself is the heart of the community, the Main Branch of Putnam Library serves as the hub of its branches.
“One of our goals in 2022 is to highlight our branch libraries and their programming and services,” Tarbett says.
The smaller branches in Hurricane, Poca, Buffalo and Eleanor offer many of the same services and programming tendered by the Main Branch (more details about each branch will be related in Parts 2-5 of this series).
Each of the municipalities where the branches are located provide funding for the Putnam County Library, as does the Putnam County Commission, the Putnam County Board of Education and the State of West Virginia.
“Putnam Library also receives mini-grants and support from local businesses, as well as individual donors,” Tarbett explains. “We apply for grants for our programming and equipment. Putnam Library also gets a small amount of money through fees for copies and fines.”
Financial contributions and grants make it possible for the library to be a welcoming haven that is free to all. The library is still a place to gather for tutoring and studying, for playing bridge, and for surfing the internet, for example.
Moreover, the number of free events hosted each week at the Main Branch alone is quite impressive.
Story times for children are offered two days and one evening per week at the Main Branch, with a virtual story time broadcasted on Facebook on Saturday mornings.
Chess Club meets the second Wednesday afternoon of each month, with participants simply showing up to play a match.
The Classics Book Club (currently reading “The Black Stallion”) and Book Club at Main (currently reading “Passing”) meet on the first and second Tuesday evenings of each month, respectively.
The Un-Book Club, which Tarbett herself leads, meets virtually on the last Tuesday evening of the month to discuss whatever books its members are independently reading.
“Spring is a time for rejuvenation, and that is true at the library, as well,” Tarbett says. “We have expanded our book club and story time schedules this spring. One of our goals this year is to promote all of our programming platforms: in-person in-library, in-person outdoor, and virtual.”
Considering all of the ways that the Putnam County Library is a vital hub, Director Tarbett’s claim that the library is the community’s heart is truly compelling.
For more information about story times, book clubs, or any of the many services provided by the Putnam County Library, check out its website (www.putnam.lib.wv.us), Facebook page (putnamcountywv), Instagram handle (putnamcountywva), or Twitter account (putnamcountywv), or call 304-757-7308. You can also subscribe to the library’s periodic email newsletter through the website.