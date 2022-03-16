Editor’s note: This is the second in a five-part series exploring each branch of the Putnam County Library.
BUFFALO — The smallest — and newest — of the library buildings, the Buffalo branch of the Putnam County Library is located at 19209 Buffalo Road in Buffalo, West Virginia.
Branch Manager Rebecca Harvey doesn’t mind small things like a small building in a small town; in fact, she quite prefers it.
“I love working in a small town and knowing most of my patrons or their families,” she admits. “I have enjoyed watching the little ones who were in my first years of Story Time grow up and graduate from high school.”
Harvey also enjoys working next door to Buffalo High School, her alma mater.
“I grew up on Manilla Ridge and graduated from Buffalo High in 1988,” she says. “I am very excited to be working in my hometown.”
Following graduation, Harvey worked various jobs before joining the Putnam County Library in 1999.
“I believe libraries are very important to our communities,” she says.
At first, she was a janitor and a delivery person, but after a four-year leave to have and raise her son, Harvey returned to the Buffalo branch as a part-time clerk. Then in 2007 she became branch manager.
“Small” or “few” are not words that describe the amount of services provided by Harvey’s Buffalo branch.
“We provide more than books,” Harvey notes. “Like the other Putnam County locations, our branch has computers for public use and free wifi. We make copies and send faxes for patrons daily. Plus, we have a notary on site.”
She adds, “At Buffalo we also work closely with the local schools as well as the neighboring senior center.”
The director of the Putnam County Library, Megan Tarbett, has only positive things to say about what the Buffalo branch offers.
“Buffalo has 1,900 square feet of books, computers, storytime, and more!” she boasts. “Buffalo offers a variety of programs for all ages, including crafts for seniors, the Buffalo Book Club, and storytime.”
The book club and story time programs only recently returned to in-person status.
Community members gather at the Buffalo Library the first Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a selected novel. For example, in March the book selection was “The Other Passenger” by Louise Candlish.
Story time at the Buffalo branch is every Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
“We are happy to get back to our in-house programming this spring,” Harvey enthuses. “Before 2020, we had worked very hard to increase our circulation and community involvement. Renae Shingleton and I are ready to get exciting and fun things going once again here at Buffalo.”
Shingleton is the programming and marketing coordinator for the Putnam County branch libraries and works especially closely with the Buffalo branch.
One program that Shingleton facilitates is the Seed Library.
“The Seed Library is a program where a library patron can ‘check out’ seeds, grow them, and return seeds or pods from the plant after the growing season is over, to be ‘checked out’ again,” Tarbett explains. “The Seed Library program started at the Main Library in 2016 and we’ve been working on growing it ever since.”
In the past, patrons completed order forms at their local branches to request the seeds they wanted. They then had to wait for that order to be fulfilled by the Main Library and sent back to the local branch. By the end of March, though, every Putnam County Library branch will have its own Seed Library, including Buffalo.
Another unique feature at the Buffalo Library is the PBS cart.
Part of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s (WVPB) Inquire Within program and sponsored by both WVPB and Toyota, the PBS cart has PBS-themed games and puzzles, along with Playtime pads on which young patrons can access downloaded PBS games.
Even with all of the services already offered to the community at the Buffalo branch, Rebecca Harvey dreams of doing more.
“A service I would love for our libraries to be able to offer in the future would be delivering books to the shut-ins of our area,” she says.
Director Tarbett, while excited for future growth, is content in the meantime with all that this smallest of Putnam County Library branches offers.
“The Buffalo Library packs a lot of fun and service into a small space,” Tarbett raves. “Buffalo is constantly trying new things and coming up with different programs. It’s been fun to watch how they’ve grown their offerings and how much the community has responded.”
For more information about the Buffalo Library, visit its website at putnam.lib.wv.us/buffalo-branch/, its Facebook group (Buffalo Library ((Branch of the Putnam County Library)), or call 304-937-3538. The hours of the Buffalo Library are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a closure for lunch from 12:30-1:15 p.m.