Editor’s note: This is the second in a five-part series exploring each branch of the Putnam County Library.
ELEANOR — Positioned around the Eleanor Branch Library are decorative signs inscribed with phrases like “Tell Your Story” and “Write Your Own Story.” There is also “Live a Good Story” and even “Welcome to our Story.”
Undoubtedly, stories and libraries go hand in glove; people go to the library in large part to search for a story that will capture their imagination.
But for Branch Manager Lisa Reedy, the library décor at the Eleanor branch is about more than just the stories contained in shelved books.
It is about the people she meets every day in the library.
“When I first came to the Eleanor branch in 2009 to work, I noticed that everyone seemed to share his or her story with me,” Reedy recalls. “I loved to hear about them and they wanted to know about me, too.”
What library patrons learned about Reedy was that she was a Mason County native and mom of one who had worked in retail for 30 years, but had resigned because she wanted to help her son’s business. And because she desired a new path.
“I wanted to find a place to work where I could give back to the community,” she recalls. “The Putnam County Library quickly became my happy place, and I realized it fulfilled many necessary needs for the surrounding community.”
The Putnam County Library also began to shape Reedy’s own life story in ways she hadn’t expected; working at the Eleanor branch inspired her to go back to college for a degree in library technology.
“I found that I needed to learn more about my job duties and acquire the skill sets to be able to help patrons with their computer needs,” she says. “I wanted to help them with completing job applications and resumes and with researching trustworthy websites for health care and other essential information.”
In 2014, Reedy earned an associate’s degree in library technology from Mountwest Community and Technical College, and in 2021, she graduated from Marshall University with a regents/bachelor of arts degree.
“Write Your Own Story.” Reedy is doing that. And she encourages others to do the same.
“I want patrons to know that it is OK to change your path, to go back to school, to learn a new trade!” she enthuses. “It is OK to learn to read or meet new challenges. It is OK to change your story no matter how old you are on your path to happiness!”
As branch manager for the past 11 years, Reedy has gotten to share in the joy of many library patrons in whose life stories she has played a role.
“I remember the first time one of our child patrons realized she could read!” Reedy recollects. “It was amazing to get to experience her and her mother’s joy. The same joy is experienced when I can help a senior with basic computer skills or help someone in need acquire books-on-tape or find their favorite author in large-print books.”
As with all of the Putnam County branches, the Eleanor Branch Library offers a plethora of services besides free book and DVD rentals: free Wi-fi, rooms rentable for meetings, space for tutors to work with students, tax forms, and fax and copy services.
“We have book sales and kindergarten sign-up packages ready and available for pick up,” Reedy offers. “Digital apps like Hoopla and Libby are available to our patrons at Putnam County Library. We provide digital library resources such as genealogy, WV DEPOT, and EBSCO-HOST. These are important tools to help prepare for higher ACT/SAT results for college students, and much more.”
She adds, “The library provides and meets the needs of the community.”
The director of the Putnam County Library, Megan Tarbett, asserts that the Eleanor Branch Library is centrally located to do just that.
“At 2,600 feet, the Eleanor Library is the largest of the branch buildings and is located at the heart of Eleanor, both geographically and in its use,” Tarbett states. “The library is located near George Washington Middle, next to the fire station, across from town hall, and has a park shelter behind it. It’s a great branch in a great location. Stop in and check it out if you haven’t yet, or if it’s been a while. You may be surprised by what your library can do for you!”
Reedy agrees. Her pride in her branch’s partnership with the community is evident.
“Eleanor Branch Library is working with the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Winfield,” she explains. “Jillian Valentine, Lisa Brewer, and Lisa Tucker are getting information out about foster care. We are also working with the Extension office and 4-H on helping children become drug aware. We have also worked with the Hometown Senior Center and local schools in community outreach programs by providing books, books-on-tape, and other reading materials.”
All of these efforts certainly encourage the community to “Live a Good Story.”
“Surprisingly, the Eleanor Branch Library is the most under-utilized of all the branches,” Tarbett says. “There are so many great things going on at this branch and we hope more folks will take advantage of them. One program that community members are taking full advantage of in Eleanor is the weekly story time; story times offered there are the most consistently attended in the county.”
On Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., as Lisa Reedy shares stories like “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party” to excited toddlers, leads them in energetic renditions of “Wheels on the Bus,” and creates original crafts, she is in her happy place.
She is writing her story…and helping others to write theirs.
For more information about the Eleanor Branch Library, check out its website (putnam.lib.wv.us/eleanor-branch/) or Facebook Group (Eleanor Branch Library (Putnam)), or call 304-586-4295. The Eleanor Book Club meets on the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Visit the Eleanor Branch Library Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except during lunch from 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.).