EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a five-part series exploring each branch of the Putnam County Library.
POCA — “Patrons in Poca love their library and librarian! If you haven’t stopped by the log cabin, you should,” enthuses Megan Tarbett, director of the Putnam County Library.
Nestled in the small town of Poca and conveniently located across from the post office and beside Poca Middle and Elementary schools, Poca Library is a familiar sight to locals.
“The Poca Library is a very recognizable landmark in the Town of Poca,” Tarbett says. “The log cabin is definitely memorable! One of our medium-sized branch buildings at 2,000 square feet, the log cabin construction was completed in 2001. It was the home of the town’s quilt exhibition years ago and it opens every year for the Poca Heritage Day event. It also hosts classes from Poca Elementary School from time to time.”
Like the other Putnam County Library branches, Poca Library provides a variety of services.
“The library serves numerous needs,” Branch Manager Teresa King states. “We offer free access to educational material and Wi-Fi, notarize documents, and help with faxing and printing. You can also borrow popular media, use the computers to go online, or take part in various programs where you’ll meet other people in the neighborhood.”
She adds, “So whether your goal is education or entertainment, or if you simply want to be more sociable, we’ll have something to offer you.”
King, who has worked for the Putnam County Library for 18 years and been branch manager for 5, thrives on the social component of her job.
“Poca Library has less foot traffic than the Main branch, but I have a chance to develop close-knit relationships with patrons,” she says. “They often tell me stories about their own families, careers, hobbies, and various other topics of interest when they come to see me. Most public-facing jobs don’t afford you the opportunity to really get to know people like this one does.”
The interior of the log cabin isn’t the only aspect of Poca Library that is cozy; the relationships between the staff and its patrons is one of familiarity and warmth, too.
King’s welcoming personality encourages an almost familial atmosphere within its walls. Perhaps it is due to King’s motherly nature, which comes naturally as a mom of two and a dog mom. Or maybe it’s because of her native West Virginia warmth and hospitality. Or then again, perhaps it’s King’s teacher persona and her love of the children who walk through Poca Library’s doors.
“Originally, I hoped to be a teacher since I wanted to work with children,” King admits. “When I learned that a library job was available, I decided to give it a try, assuming there were some similarities in terms of what a teacher and a librarian does from day to day. It ended up being a perfect fit.”
That is evident based on the hour-long story times she hosts at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at her branch.
Each week she greets young patrons with a smile and draws a smile on each tiny fist. King leads the children in songs and dances, engages them in fun activities like jumping over a “candlestick” (flames made with construction paper), and marches around with musical instruments (that she sanitizes afterwards). She reads stories to the kids, either sitting on the floor or standing by a flannel board as she posts pictures. Following stories and songs, King helps the children create crafts and sends them home with a smile and a lollipop.
From start to finish, the children — and their adults — seem to thrive on the safe, nurturing environment that this library and its librarian provide.
“I love doing the weekly Story Time program,” King gushes, “and knowing that I can help get local kids get interested in reading is one of my biggest motivators.”
In fact, one of King’s favorite programs is “1000 Books Before Kindergarten,” a national program in which all of the Putnam County libraries participate. The goal of the program is for children to read 1,000 books before they enter kindergarten. Local libraries encourage kids to reach their goals incrementally.
“When families of young children enter the library, I always make sure to ask if the child is enrolled in the 1000 Books program,” King says.
Enrolling and participating in the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is as simple as checking off the number of books read on a sheet (provided by the library), 100 books at a time. For every 100 books read, children receive a small prize at their local branch and get their named posted on a special wall reserved for that purpose. When a child reaches 1000 books, he or she receives a prize, a certificate, and a spot on the coveted 1000 books wall.
In addition to her lofty goal of fostering childhood literacy, King has other goals for her branch as well.
“My primary goal is to continue providing our patrons with excellent service and also to work on getting more people in the area engaged with the library,” she says. “Many don’t know about the activities we host, which are free to participate in, and I’d like to increase awareness so that more people can get involved.”
One of the free activities coming to Poca Library soon is an appearance at 10:00 a.m. on April 13 by Sue Bonham, a local author who is promoting her new book, “Angels In The Garden.”
“‘Angels in the Garden’ details Bonham’s experience with the underground gas pipeline explosion in Sissonville, West Virginia,” King explains. “We hope everyone comes out for that special event.”
She adds, “If you haven’t been to the library in awhile, I encourage you to stop by and see what we have to offer you!”
When you drop by, you are also bound to discover why patrons love the Poca Library and its librarian.
For more information about the Poca Library, check out its website (https://putnam.lib.wv.us/poca-branch/) or Facebook Group (Poca Library (Branch of the Putnam County Library)), or call 304-755-3241. The hours of the Poca Library are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a closure for lunch from 12:15-1 p.m.