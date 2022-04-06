EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment of a five-part series exploring each branch of the Putnam County Library.
HURRICANE — The last stop on this tour of libraries concludes where the Putnam County Library began: Hurricane.
Long before Putnam County had five distinct branches with the Main branch serving as the hub, there was a bookmobile service that began serving the community in 1961. In June 1962, the Putnam County Library Center opened on Main Street in Hurricane.
Over the years, the library in Hurricane became one of several branches, of course, and relocated in 1989 to its 2000-square-foot home at 410 Midland Trail.
Despite being the oldest of the branches, Hurricane Library remains an active and vital resource in the community.
“Hurricane is a very active branch library with much to offer,” Megan Tarbett, director of the Putnam County Library, enthuses. “The Hurricane Library has a great collection of books and has the highest check-out numbers of the branches, following only the Main Library. Hurricane also has storytime at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, lots of craft take-and-makes available, and an active book club group that meets the first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.”
Tarbett adds, “Hurricane Library is always working on adding new and interesting programs. Later this year, Hurricane will hopefully premiere a fun, new service that patrons will want to keep an eye out for.”
In addition to its programming, Hurricane Library also stays vital and fresh because of its accessibility in the community.
“Hurricane Library is located next to Hurricane Middle and is utilized by the nearby students,” Tarbett explains, “as well as being the branch most within walking distance to their community.”
Branch Manager Katie Smith treasures the close community connections of her branch.
“What I appreciate most about this branch is its coziness, its comfort, and its community,” Smith says. “So many, when they step into this branch for the first time, comment on how it ‘feels good’ in here, just the way a library should.”
Smith herself is another asset of Hurricane Library that keeps it young, vibrant, and relevant.
A Marshall University grad with a bachelor’s in English Literature, Smith hails originally from the Upper Kanawha Valley but moved to Putnam County when she got married in 2013.
Ever since she was a kid, a love of reading fortified Smith’s dream of becoming a librarian.
“I have wanted to be a librarian since I was 9 years old, even drawing it for my career day project in third grade,” Smith recalls. “My motivation to become a librarian stemmed heavily from the way books impacted my life, starting with the major role they played for me growing up. I devoured books right and left, with some of my fondest childhood memories being trips to Waldenbooks on the weekends, to the library on weeknights, and reading Amber Brown books out loud to my mom on the car ride to school.”
She adds, “Once I graduated from Marshall, the first place I put in an application was the Putnam County Library.”
After a few years working for a law firm in Charleston, Smith landed her dream job as a librarian and, just last fall, she was promoted to branch manager in Hurricane.
Working alongside Vicki Meek, the Local History/Genealogy coordinator for Putnam County Library, Smith channels her youthful excitement for books and the library to create a positive experience for patrons.
“For the children, I want them to experience the magic of the library and the endless possibilities books can bring to them, the opportunities to explore the world around them without ever having to leave their rooms, the chance to practice empathy and creativity and critical thinking, and, in the process, discover parts of themselves they’ll continue to hold onto and develop throughout the coming stages of their lives,” Smith says.
Smith meets many young children in the community at her weekly story time, and she encounters middle school students frequently during the school year.
“For the middle grade to young adults, I am motivated to provide a safe environment where they can come and be their unique selves,” she says. “They can experience those same bits of wonder and magic they felt as children and escape the pressures and demands of the world they’re surrounded by.”
Even for adults, Smith believes the library serves an important role.
“Adults need a reprieve, too,” she admits, “and to be served as they complete normal, everyday duties of life like faxing, copying, or having something printed or notarized.”
She adds, “Library magic is real, and its ability to serve all ages and stages is a part of that magic.”
Smith’s elevated view of the library comes from a heartfelt desire to serve the community in which she lives.
Surprisingly, it is not a book but a movie that inspires her vision for Hurricane Library. In “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner’s character is told “if you build it, they will come,” and that one line has become a slogan of sorts for Smith.
“As a branch manager, I’m attempting to build a place where our community wants to come and be and do however they need,” she enthuses. “Whether it’s our senior patrons, our middle schoolers from right next door, the kiddos looking for their favorite animals in books, and the adults who bring them here…I want the community to all feel like this is a place where they are welcome and can find something suited just for them.”
As this five-part article series draws to a close, perhaps the best takeaway about the Putnam County Library is just that; it is a place in which everyone is welcome and at which there are a treasure trove of resources.
For more information about the Hurricane Library, check out its website (https://putnam.lib.wv.us/hurricane-branch/) or Facebook Group (Hurricane Branch Library), or call 304-562-6711. The hours of the Hurricane Library are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a closure for lunch from 12:45-1:30 p.m.