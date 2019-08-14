Courtesy of Meghan Tarbett
Putnam County Library
The readers of Putnam County logged over 40,000 library books during the Summer Reading program this year. Over 1,500 children, teens, and adults signed up to read all summer long and attended a variety of programs (sometimes multiple programs a day) at all Putnam Library branches during June and July.
Congratulations to the Children's Easy Reader grand prize winner, Levi Criner. Levi and his mom read over 300 books this summer.
Ayden Blankenship, from the Hurricane branch, is the Chapter Book Reader grand prize winner and Gracelyn Fellure, from the Eleanor Library, is the Teen grand prize winner. Our winners read over 500 books combined. Grand prize winners read the most books countywide in their respective reading groups.
Summer Reading would not have been possible without the generous support of the community and community partners.
Thank you for supporting the out-of-this-world fun this summer at the Putnam County Library.
The Putnam County Library would like to thank our Summer Reading sponsors:
n Putnam County Bank
n Yeager Design & Interiors
n West Virginia American Water
n Netranom
n Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau
n Putnam County Chamber of Commerce
n Teays Valley Chiropractic
n Town of Poca
n Tri-State/Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Group
n Whirlwind Storage
n Friends of the Putnam County Library
n Trustees of the Putnam County Library
n And more friends and patrons of the Putnam County Library.
More programs and events will be coming soon. Keep reading and we'll see you at the library.
The Main Library is at Teays Valley, with branches in Buffalo, Eleanor, Hurricane and Poca.
Find Putnam Library online at putnam.lib.wv.us, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.