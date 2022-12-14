HUNTINGTON — AAA East Central honored local police departments last week for outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists.
Twelve West Virginia departments — including the Hurricane Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department — received Platinum Awards, while an additional nine departments were honored with Gold or Silver awards.
“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” JJ Miller, safety advisor for AAA East Central, said in a news release. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”
The Platinum awards were given to “Commendable Leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared toward making communities safer. The recipients of the prestigious awards were police departments in: Barboursville, Ceredo, Hamlin, Huntington, Hurricane, Kenova, Milton, New Haven, Point Pleasant and Putnam. The Sheriff’s Department in Putnam County was given a Platinum award; and West Virginia State Police Troop 5 in Huntington.
Gold awards, the second-highest recognition to be given, were awarded to police departments in: Marshall University and Mason; Sheriff’s departments in Lincoln, Logan, Mason and Wayne Counties; and State Police Troop 5 in Hamlin.
Silver awards were given to police departments in Ravenswood and Wayne.
AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout West Virginia focusing on all age groups. The Club also partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.
