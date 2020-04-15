INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting an “ABCs of Trees” online art project encouraging kids to create posters with various tree themes, in celebration of Arbor Day on April 24.
The challenge is open to children ages 3 to 18, and participating is simple: Choose a letter of the alphabet and create a poster celebrating trees. For instance, the theme could be a benefit of trees (B for Beauty, O for Oxygen, etc.), a type of tree (A for Apple, M for Maple, O for Oak, etc.), a part of a tree (B for Bud, L for Leaf, etc.) or any other tree-themed idea.
“Spring has arrived, and we wanted to find a way for kids to celebrate trees in a safe environment using materials they likely already have at home,” said WVSU Extension Agent Liz Moss. “Kids can make their poster out of whatever material they would like — crayons, markers, colored pencils, paint. The possibilities for themes are virtually endless, so we encourage them to get creative!”
Participants are to create their posters and post an image to Facebook, tagging the WVSU Extension Service Facebook page. Parents are also asked to complete a short registration form and will receive a certificate for a free tree seedling from Clements State Tree Nursery in West Columbia, West Virginia, to be picked up at a date to be determined.
The deadline for sharing posters is Monday, April 20.
Additional details are available on the WVSU Extension Service Facebook page or by contacting Moss at elizabeth.moss@wvstateu.edu or 304-661-6016.
The project is one of several ways WVSU Extension Service is transitioning its programs online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Additional programs are being delivered through such outlets as digital courses, downloadable activities, educational videos and Facebook Live sessions.