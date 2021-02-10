The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

garner youtube video for kcs
Buy Now

Jennifer Garner encourages Kanawha County high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA.

 Screenshot of Kanawha County Schools video

CHARLESTON — Charleston native and Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has issued a challenge to high school seniors: Fill out the FAFSA.

The FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is a form the state and federal governments use to determine if students pursuing higher education are eligible for financial aid, including grants, scholarships, work-study jobs and loans.

Garner, an alumna of George Washington High, recorded a video message for Charleston-area seniors that was shared by Kanawha County Schools on its YouTube channel Friday.

“I know it has been a challenging school year for all of you and for all Kanawha County students,” Garner says. “But I want to encourage you today by telling you about free money for college or career school.”

Garner goes on to explain what the FAFSA is and encourages seniors to sign up regardless of what their grades are, what their family income is or what kind of higher education they’re pursuing. She noted there’s aid available for associate degree programs, apprenticeships, technical training, and 2- and 4-year schools.

State higher education Chancellor Sarah Tucker noted Wednesday that FAFSA applications are down 25% from where they normally are this time of year, likely due to the pandemic. Applications for the Promise Scholarship, which pays up to $4,750 per year for up to four undergraduate years or completion of a bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first, are down nearly 50% as the March 1 deadline approaches.

For West Virginia students, filling out the FAFSA is required to be eligible for the Promise Scholarship, the West Virginia Higher Education Grant and the West Virginia Invests Grant, among other funding opportunities. Information and resources can be found at the College Foundation of West Virginia website, cfwv.com, and FAFSA’s website, studentaid.gov.

State Treasurer Riley Moore also echoed the call to students, encouraging them to fill out their FAFSA, apply for the Promise Scholarship and participate in college savings programs offered through his office.

“While we’re currently navigating unprecedented times, it’s important to remember this pandemic will not last forever — we will return to normal,” Moore said in a news release. “When we get there, it will be critical to have prepared for the future, and that includes preparing for a college or vocational education.”

Catherine Caudill is the Gazette-Mail’s digital editor. She can be reached at catherine.caudill@hdmediallc.com.

Catherine Caudill is the Gazette-Mail's digital editor. She can be reached at catherine.caudill@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.