Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup postponed

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection have postponed the Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The West Virginia Division of Highways values the Adopt-A-Highway and spring cleanup programs,” stated Greg Bailey, DOH deputy state highway engineer of operations. “This program serves a valuable function by keeping trash off our roadways to keep West Virginia clean. Community involvement for an activity like this is a wonderful thing, but we need to focus first and foremost on protecting the public’s health.”

As of now the event has not been officially rescheduled.

