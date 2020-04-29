Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup postponed
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection have postponed the Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The West Virginia Division of Highways values the Adopt-A-Highway and spring cleanup programs,” stated Greg Bailey, DOH deputy state highway engineer of operations. “This program serves a valuable function by keeping trash off our roadways to keep West Virginia clean. Community involvement for an activity like this is a wonderful thing, but we need to focus first and foremost on protecting the public’s health.”
As of now the event has not been officially rescheduled.