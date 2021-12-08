CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley will host a webinar called “How to Start or Grow a Child Care Business in Advantage Valley” beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
This free, hour-long webinar will offer helpful resource information on childcare stabilization grants, licensure and reimbursement rates, and will showcase the updated comprehensive Childcare Start Up Guides for the region. This webinar is for those interested in starting or expanding a childcare business in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam or Wayne Counties.
This webinar will provide overview of the coaching, entrepreneurial training, and revolving loan fund of the FASTER WV program. This webinar will include panelists Priscila Santos from Start Up WV, Lisa Ertle from WV DHHR, and Jack Dorminy from the WVU John Chambers College of Business & Economics.
Registration is available through the Advantage Valley website https://advantagevalley.com/entrepreneurship/childcare/.
“This webinar is for anyone who has an interest in starting their own childcare facility, or home-based business, or for anyone who has been working in the industry and may have an interest in growing their business. We are here to encourage and help you, offering guided steps along your way,” Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis said in a news release. “We are thrilled with our partnerships with WV Forward and WVU John Chambers School of Business & Economics. Extensive research on childcare business costs, regulations and reimbursements have led to the development of new tools to help folks be successful with this challenging but critical business.”
Jack Dorminy, professor of accounting and MBA Program Coordinator at WVU John Chambers College of Business & Economics, worked with five MBA students last year on this collaborative project to build tools to enhance entrepreneurship in the region.
“I’m proud of these students, and I am personally interested to see their work become part of a solution for our state’s childcare industry,” Dorminy said.
Other FASTER WV collaborative partners include the WV Small Business Development Center, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, Unlimited Future, Inc., and The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, manager of the revolving loan fund. Major funding for the FASTER WV program is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, with additional support from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Unlimited Future, Inc, Truist, and the USDA.
To register for the upcoming FASTER WV Webinar How to Start or Grow a Child Care Business in Advantage Valley, please go to https://advantagevalley.com/entrepreneurship/childcare/ or call Advantage Valley at 304-541-9657.