CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley, Inc. has recently named Terrell Ellis as president & CEO of the organization, a new full-time position.
Since 2016, Ellis has served as Advantage Valley’s part-time executive director, successfully leveraging federal funding in support of regional business attraction and retention, foreign direct investment, entrepreneurship, outdoor recreation and site development efforts. She has overseen the organization through a period of substantial growth in regionalized economic development efforts.
“Terrell has served Advantage Valley exceptionally well as our part-time executive director, and the Board of Directors is very pleased to have her transition to being our full-time executive,” Rob Burton, president of the Advantage Valley Board of Directors and president of West Virginia American Water, said in a news release. “Terrell is a West Virginian by choice, believing that our state has tremendous untapped potential to be the best place in the country to live, work and play. She has dedicated her professional life to working with communities to help them live up to this potential. I congratulate her upon this new role.”
For more than 29 years, Ellis has been the principal of Terrell Ellis & Associates, a consulting practice that provided support to the public and private sectors on issues related to community and economic revitalization. She has worked nationally on community and economic development initiatives with an emphasis on small- to medium-sized rural communities. Prior to running her own consulting firm, Ellis served as director of Local Development Initiatives for the West Virginia Development Office for five years, and managed Main Street West Virginia, Governor Caperton’s Partnership for Progress initiative, and the Certified Development Community, Local Economic Development grant programs.
Advantage Valley, Inc. is a non-profit economic development and marketing organization that works with the State of West Virginia, local governments, county economic development authorities, sector and business leaders, chambers of commerce, academic and training institutions, and nonprofit partners to market a nine-county region and help strengthen the region’s economy.
