Ellis

CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley, Inc. has recently named Terrell Ellis as president & CEO of the organization, a new full-time position.

Since 2016, Ellis has served as Advantage Valley’s part-time executive director, successfully leveraging federal funding in support of regional business attraction and retention, foreign direct investment, entrepreneurship, outdoor recreation and site development efforts. She has overseen the organization through a period of substantial growth in regionalized economic development efforts.

