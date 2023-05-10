HURRICANE — Advantage Valley is offering its next Kauffman FastTrac(R) class starting on Thursday, May 11, at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Kauffman FastTrac(R) is a seven-week course that connects aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs to information, frameworks, and resources needed to start and grow a business. Advantage Valley offers this free class four times a year through its FASTER WV Entrepreneurship Program.
“Entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses, have become increasingly important to our regional economy,” Bryan Shaw, director of Entrepreneurial Development for Advantage Valley, said in a news release. “Skills gained from the Kauffman FastTrac(R) class are crucial for starting a small business or microenterprise. Let our class help you succeed.”
Ongoing initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship are important to the region, according to the release. Small businesses are arguably the backbone of the region’s economy. They create jobs close to home while also bringing needed products and services to a locality and its citizens.
Advantage Valley, Inc. is actively recruiting entrepreneurs for new business growth.
FASTER WV helps individuals start or scale businesses throughout a 10-county region, including Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, and Wayne counties. FASTER WV offers free business coaching, classes, technical assistance, and access to capital.
Since its inception over three and a half years ago, FASTER WV is responsible for the start of 67 new businesses and the creation of 96 new jobs. $315,500 in loans have been made to local entrepreneurs, and nine mini grants have been awarded for a total of $25,000.
Advantage Valley, Inc. is a regional economic development organization with a mission to create economic opportunity in the Charleston-Huntington Metro Areas by attracting investment, building collaboration among community stakeholders, and investing in entrepreneurs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.