The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — Advantage Valley is offering its next Kauffman FastTrac(R) class starting on Thursday, May 11, at Area 34 in Hurricane.

Kauffman FastTrac(R) is a seven-week course that connects aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs to information, frameworks, and resources needed to start and grow a business. Advantage Valley offers this free class four times a year through its FASTER WV Entrepreneurship Program.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you