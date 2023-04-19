The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Regional economic development organization Advantage Valley Inc. is sponsoring a 10-county housing assessment to identify the number and type of residential units that will be needed in the Charleston and Huntington metro areas to address the influx of new jobs at Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway’s Precision Castparts, ONE Battery Storage, and other company expansions and announcements.

“We are already experiencing a tight housing market,” Advantage Valley President and CEO Terrell Ellis said in a release. “The region’s good fortune of seeing the addition of 1,000 to 2,000 new jobs in the coming years means that we have to be prepared to capture the spin-off economic impact. We do this by providing attractive, affordable housing and other community amenities in order to ensure that new workers live in our region and not Ohio or other areas.”

