HUNTINGTON — Zip lining, rock climbing and new aerial obstacle courses providing ample family fun are now available at Heritage Farm Museum and Village’s new Adventure Park, which opened Saturday.
Audy Perry, executive director of the Heritage Farm Foundation, said the creation of an adventure park has been a thought for the past 10 years, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity to construct the courses without visitor interference.
Perry said he hopes the newest additions bring families from near and far to enjoy, whether they are a new adventurer or a skilled one.
“The hope for the summer is a lot of good family fun,” he said. “We want families enjoying time together and kids overcoming fears and facing challenges so they can build their confidence and do the next level the next time.”
Visitors can fly over the trees with an overlook of the greenery on the park’s zip line, potentially reaching speeds of 40 mph.
Anyone taller than 42 inches can climb the new rock wall to see if they can make it to the top, while strapped to a harness for safety.
If visitors want to test their agility, balance and strength, they can do so while they maneuver through the rope obstacle courses. The park has two courses — the lower-difficulty TreeRock Challenge and the more difficult TalithaKoum.
These rope courses include unstable platforms and hanging features for participants to make their way through in two hours.
Visitors can also experience free-falling off the four-story-high course with the Mountain Top Drop.
Nicole Weaver happened to be in Huntington on her way home to North Carolina when she looked up fun activities and stumbled across the new Adventure Park. She and her children, Riley and Jonah, showed up and the kids made their way through TalithaKoum.
Riley Weaver said she had a fun time and it was not as scary as she thought it might be while she was so high in the air.
“Once I figured out that swinging from the harness was not as scary as I thought, it was basically like swinging on monkey bars or a swing or something, but once I knew that, then it was awesome,” she said.
Employees said everyone who came through the course appeared to be having a great time, and they expect the courses to gain popularity through the summer.
Employee Andrew Karns said he thinks people will check out the new installation because of its uniqueness.
“It’s definitely the closest course around here — the only other ones I know of are two or three hours away,” Karns said. “I think it’s just something really cool to have in the community because there’s nothing else like it.”
Those not ready to try the adventures themselves can also enjoy watching and can ride the Holler Haulers, or side-by-sides, to the top of the mountain to watch those in TalithaKoum or zip lining.
Perry said they are also planning to open five mountain bike trails in the fall.
Height and weight restrictions for the new attractions can be found on Heritage Farm’s website, along with reservation times.
Heritage Farm is located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington.