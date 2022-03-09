CHARLESTON — A bill aimed at addressing concerns over the state foster care system is moving through the Legislature with near unanimous support, but advocates in both chambers agree the hardest work is yet to come.
House Bill 4344 advanced through the full House of Delegates on Feb. 23. On Thursday night, it cleared the Senate Health Committee. Two final hurdles remain for the legislation: the Senate Finance Committee and the full Senate. With one week to go in the session, supporters are hoping to finally see the bill make it across the finish line.
“I think it’s very important that we do pass that bill,” said Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson. “This is an issue that we’ve been trying to tackle. I mean, there’s been a foster care reform bill every year for the last three years.”
Rucker, who chairs the Joint Committee on Children and Families, said on Friday that committee members have spent countless hours flushing out problems in the foster care system. None of those ideas have materialized into a major bill with momentum, until now.
The bill, which has an $11.1 million fiscal note, gives 15% pay raises to state employees who work directly with the foster care system. In total, these employees will see 20% raises if a separate bill giving 5% across-the-board raises to all state employees also becomes law.
Rucker said these pay hikes will go a long way in recruitment and retention, especially in border counties.
“I can tell you in my area, I’m competing with Maryland and Virginia. We really have to pay more, because what happens is those [Child Protective Services] workers work for two or three years, and then they get offered a lot more to work right over the border,” she said.
The bill creates a public dashboard to track child welfare statistics, trends over time and a list of performance goals to be established in the future. The Department of Health and Human Resources would be required to launch this dashboard by Oct. 1.
The bill also establishes a searchable matching database of all foster parents in the state currently accepting placement of children. This database is used to help child services workers locate families who have expressed interest in caring for children with specific characteristics — such as families who will only take newborns or want to take on a child with a disability.
The bill commissions a study over the course of 2022 to evaluate the state’s central intake system for abuse and neglect reports. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said Thursday morning that as a result of one medical professional’s abuse report being screened out of the system and never followed up on, a mother in his district shot and killed five boys — three were her children and two were from her husband’s previous marriage — then burned down her home and killed herself in December 2020.
These facts were revealed during a Children and Families interim committee meeting in December 2021. Baldwin said this measure was vital to ensuring the state starts properly screening abuse reports.
Finally, amendments made to the bill Thursday night give additional freedoms to the foster care ombudsman, Pamela Woodman-Kaehler. She will no longer be required to testify in hearings and will wield more investigative power. The Department of Health and Human Resources did not make Woodman-Kaehler available for an interview on Friday.
The role of the foster care ombudsman is to advocate for the rights of foster children and foster or kinship parents, investigate complaints, monitor regulations and advocate for positive reform legislation, among a number of other responsibilities.
Rucker said these amendments give Woodman-Kaehler more tools in her toolbox to do her job. Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said on Friday she approved of the ombudsman amendments made in Senate Health.
“The amendments are fine. I think it strengthens the bill,” Zukoff said. “[Woodman-Kaehler] needs to have the autonomy to do her job. She’s been so helpful throughout this whole process because she helps us understand the issues within the system.”
Lawmakers acknowledged a number of other issues remain past House Bill 4344.
Zukoff said the rapidly declining number of guardian ad litems — attorneys appointed to represent foster children during court proceedings — is one of the next major issues lawmakers must tackle.
West Virginia currently has around 250 guardian ad litems, but has lost around 200 during the pandemic, Zukoff said. For the estimated 6,400 children in the state’s foster care system, Zukoff said the issue is becoming more urgent every day.
“Do the math. It’s a big problem,” Zukoff said. “If we don’t have enough folks representing our kids and their best interest, the system falls apart.”
Zukoff said Gov. Jim Justice could make a huge impact in this area by allocating $2 million specifically for funding guardian ad litems. She said the reason so many have dropped from the system is due to increasing costs on law firms.
House Bill 4020, which essentially breaks DHHR into two agencies, has passed the full House and now sits in Senate Finance. Zukoff, along with Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, are signed onto the bill as co-sponsors with a number of Republicans. Foster care reform supporters say this bill will be one to watch as it attempts to fix the growing problems within the state health agency.
“I think there are questions about the direction of the agency, and the nature of the leadership and the leadership structure there right now,” Baldwin said. “So I do think all these efforts are related.”
“Clearly, DHHR, it’s overwhelmed,” Rucker said. “We need to help them out.”
Rucker made these comments in reference to the ombudsman provisions, but the issue of DHHR being too massive to function efficiently is well known to lawmakers and advocates throughout the Capitol.
Zukoff said those seeking to address problems with the foster care system must keep their eyes on the prize this session, however, and ensure House Bill 4344 makes it to Justice’s desk and is signed into law.
“I hope that it sails through Senate Finance. We had to do budget increases in the House to make it work,” she said. “We understand the importance of dealing with our foster children. I hope that is realized in Senate Finance, as well, and that it passes.”