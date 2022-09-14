The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A photo included in a federal sentencing memorandum shows Gracyn Courtright at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office

HUNTINGTON — With federal prison time behind her, a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman convicted for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., says she has plans to return to college to complete her degree.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 25, appeared before District Court Judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where she updated the judge on her life about five months after she was released from a federal detention center in Philadelphia.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

