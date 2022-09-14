HUNTINGTON — With federal prison time behind her, a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman convicted for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., says she has plans to return to college to complete her degree.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 25, appeared before District Court Judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where she updated the judge on her life about five months after she was released from a federal detention center in Philadelphia.
Courtright was one of thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who made their way past barricades before forcing entry into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying election results.
Courtright was one of those in the crowd, but told investigators she had followed people carrying a flag from a nearby rally as she searched for a place to charge her cellphone.
However, the prosecution said Courtright stepped over broken glass, witnessed people trying to break down doors and was near a line of officers trying to control the crowd.
Courtright went all the way to the Senate floor, where she stepped inside to look around. Footage found from the floor shows Courtright was there about the time others were standing where the high-ranking officials had just been.
In her sentencing, Courtright told the judge she had no idea of the seriousness of the day.
Courtright was sentenced to serve 30 days in prison after she pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds Jan. 6, 2021. She was released in March.
“I didn’t like it, but I felt really bad for the people there because we (had) a mice problem,” she said. “I suggested that they take all the cats in the pound and give it to them just to get rid of the mice problem. I felt bad for the people that had to endure that for a long time.”
Reading took up a lot of Courtright’s time, she said, telling the judge she would read anything other inmates would give her since she was limited on what could be mailed to her due to her short stay.
After her release, Courtright completed 60 hours of community service at Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries, which she said she “really loved.” She also had to pay $500 in restitution, among other fees.
Courtright said she now spends her time working two jobs as she awaits a return to Lexington, Kentucky, to finish her college degree in January.
A senior at the University of Kentucky, Courtright was suspended following her arrest and had to go before a review board in December 2021 to determine if she would be allowed to complete her degree. In January, a University of Kentucky official said Courtright was not a student at the time, but did not comment on her future.
“I’m just excited to get this past me,” she said.
Prior to the hearing’s conclusion, Courtright’s attorney asked the judge to end her year-long probation. The judge asked the attorney to submit a formal petition to end it to see if the United States objected.
“We’ll go from there,” he said. “If not, it’s only a few months at this point.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
