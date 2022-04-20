For the members of Drive-By Truckers, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be musically productive, yet frustrating.
“We were in a good place before the pandemic hit,” said band co-founder Patterson Hood. “We were not looking for a break. We were embarking on a 15-month tour when it all shut down because we had a brand-new record out and 15 months of dates booked. We were in a good place. We were getting along good and playing good. Then, everything shut down and it was just depressing.”
In 2020, many bands took the time off to regroup and heal from relentless touring and travel. The members of the southern rock ‘n’ roll band, however, had been ready to hit the highway and tour behind their new album “The Unraveling” two years ago, which was released in January 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 struck in the United States. All the pieces were in place for taking the new music around the country and the world, yet it all went away quickly with the group completing only three weeks of a planned year-and-a-half road schedule.
“I was like, ‘Dang, I don’t have my livelihood anymore. I don’t have what I do,’” Hood said. “I mean, the money sucked, and of course, we were worried about family members getting sick and dying and not getting to see them. It was a horrible time.”
During the pandemic, the band, inspired by the violent protests happening in the country after the death of George Floyd, remotely recorded another album of original music called “The New OK.” Soon, they added remote gigs online and trying to stay busy and creative despite being separated.
Eventually, COVID-19 cases began to decline, vaccines became available and live music and in-person recording sessions began to happen again.
“Once we were able to get back together, it was celebratory,” Hood said. “And, even though a lot of songs on the new album are pretty flippin’ heavy and dark, I think the performances of those songs were upbeat. Because of the fact that we were having a good time recording and playing those songs, I think that comes through on the album.”
The band, scheduled to come to Ashland next week, dropped its third original album in two years, “Welcome to Club XIII” earlier this week.
The group consists of founding members Hood on guitar, vocals and songwriting; and Mike Cooley on multiple instruments, vocals and songwriting; along with Brad Morgan on drums, Mike Patton on bass and Jay Gonzales on keyboards.
Drive-By Truckers will perform at the Paramount Arts Center at 8 p.m. April 20. Tickets for the show range from $25 to $45. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The band is also happy because the lineup of the group has stayed calm and steady in recent times as opposed to the more tumultuous early years of the band.
“You know, we’re in a good place,” said Hood. “For years, legendarily, our band had a lot of personal changes at various times over about 10 years of our history. About every two years or so, there was some kind of big change up with some BS going on. But it has been a decade now since there has been any of that. It has been a very stable lineup and we’re close, we’re good friends, we have fun, we raise hell, we make good records and play good shows and then go on to the next town. So, it’s all good.”
More information can be found at drivebytruckers.com.